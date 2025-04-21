X!

Tallinn's public transport network disrupted on Sunday due to roadworks

News
Buses.
Buses. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Sunday (April 27), construction works will take place on Estonia puiestee between Kentmanni and Sakala streets, affecting traffic in the area as well as the routes and stops of several bus lines.

Public transport changes will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until the end of the day.

It will impact the operations of bus lines no. 2, 3, 16, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 24, 35, 40, 42, 54, 67, 81, 83, 94, and 95.

Due to rerouting, walking distances to stops may increase, so passengers are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination.

Drivers are asked to follow the temporary traffic signs indicating detour routes.

More information on temporary schedules, stops, and routes is available at: transport.tallinn.ee

--

Editor: Helen Wright

