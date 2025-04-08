Rescue crews warn of slow response times during Kopli construction work

X!

Emergency vehicles are being forced to make detours this spring on Tallinn's Kopli tänav while road works take place, leading to delayed response times. Tallinn's Transport Department said the situation should ease after mid-May.

The section of Kopli Street between Sõle and Ankru streets will be closed to regular traffic from April-June.

The Kopli Volunteer Rescue Unit has warned residents living on the peninsula that ambulance, fire, and police response times are temporarily longer than usual while Kopli tänav is closed.

Sirbi tänav was initially open to traffic, which rescue workers described as a direct route to Pelguranna, but it has been closed again. Delays are to be expected.

Tarmo Kahem, senior specialist in the traffic management department at Tallinn Transport Department, told ERR this is the best time for work to take place, when taking the construction schedule into account.

"The shape of the Kopli Peninsula is such that alternative access routes are scarce, so traffic inevitably concentrates on Maleva tänav. During construction, many underground road structures have been excavated, which makes vehicle passage through the work area impossible. This also means that movement of emergency vehicles is hindered," he said.

Kahem added that similar situations temporarily occur elsewhere in the city when major roadworks are underway.

The official said the situation should improve once construction has progressed far enough to open the intersection of Vasara and Kopli. At this point, Uus-Maleva will become a through street.

According to operational information, the intersection is expected to open on May 19.

Sirbi tänav needed to be closed as too many people started using it, Kahem said.

"On the first day of construction, access through there was allowed only for local residents, since the official detour is arranged via Maleva tänav. Unfortunately, Sirbi tänav started being used heavily as the main route through, including by heavy trucks. Sirbi tänav is not designed for such traffic loads, and the burden was also transferred to Pelguranna tänav, which is also not suitable for such use," he said.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

