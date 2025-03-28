Construction work reroutes bus lines on Kopli peninsula until June

The section of Kopli Street between Sõle and Ankru streets will be closed to regular traffic starting from April-June and several bus lines will be rerouted.

AS Viimsi Keevitus will carry out stormwater and heating pipeline construction works during this time.

From March 31 to June 15, the routes and stops of bus lines 32, 33, 72, 73, and 93 will change.

Due to traffic management adjustments and public transport rerouting, passengers are advised to plan for additional travel time and check the revised locations of nearby stops.

Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained, and access to properties adjacent to the work zone will generally remain available, except in cases where the nature of the work temporarily prevents it.

Both public transport and private vehicle traffic will be redirected via Maleva and Sepa streets.

Additionally, a temporary railway crossing will be established to connect Uus-Maleva and Maleva streets.

To ensure access for local traffic, Ankru and Vasara streets will not be closed simultaneously.

From March 31 to June 23, work will take place on the section between Sõle and Ankru streets and partially on Ankru and Uus-Maleva streets.

From June 23 to July 21, the intersection of Sõle, Kopli, and Maleva streets will be closed, followed by the closure of the section between Maleva and Niidi streets on Kopli Street from July 27 to September 26.

Timetables, rerouted lines, and stop locations are available at transport.tallinn.ee.

