Tallinn district limits rental car parking after resident complaints

Tallinn's Nõmme District has restricted rental car parking on several streets after residents complained over losing spots near their homes.

The district government said it received multiple complaints this winter, as residents who had cleared parking spaces in the snow returned from work to find rental cars parked there.

"Even though this was on city property, it still sparked confusion, frustration and tensions," said Nõmme city district elder Gerry Konnov.

Officials met with carsharing companies Bolt and CityBee and agreed on new limits.

On Valdeku tänav, carshare vehicles can now park only on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses, leaving the other side open for local residents. Restrictions also apply on Kerese tänav, around Teemeistri tänav and near Hiiu Stadium, where Konnov said streets are narrow.

"We're introducing restrictions near private homes where problems were reported as well," he added.

The companies also agreed to keep their rental cars from blocking public recycling containers.

Bolt Drive: These were reasonable changes

In return, the district plans to establish designated parking spots for rental vehicles near its train stations.

Bolt Drive Estonia chief Deniss Osman confirmed some locations simply aren't suitable for parking, adding that Bolt Drive takes feedback seriously.

"In this case, we believe the changes in Nõmme are perfectly reasonable," he said, adding that the company is pleased to have worked together with the district to adapt local parking rules.

No similar changes are planned in other parts of Tallinn for now, though Bolt said it remains open to discussions to keep the service accessible and considerate of residents.

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