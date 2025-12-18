X!

Tallinn public transport changes over festive period

Jõuluvana drives a Tallinn tram to Kadriorg.
Jõuluvana drives a Tallinn tram to Kadriorg. Source: Ellen Rudi /City of Tallinn
During the Christmas period, Tallinn's public transport will operate according to the Sunday timetable. More details in this article.

On the evening of December 31, traffic restrictions will be in place in the Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) area due to the New Year's concert and light show, and several bus routes will be diverted.

After midnight, in the early hours of January 1, the operating hours of a number of routes will be extended to ensure that people celebrating the New Year can return home safely by public transport.

During the Christmas holidays on December 24, 25 and 26, Tallinn public transport will operate according to the usual Sunday timetable.

During the Christmas holidays on December 24, 25 and 26, Tallinn public transport will operate according to the usual Sunday timetable.

In addition, on December 24 and 25, Tallinn City Transport will once again put special Christmas vehicles into service. These will operate on unique routes and bring festive cheer to residents in different districts of the city.

Travel on the Christmas-themed vehicles is free of charge for everyone.

More detailed information about the Christmas-themed routes and timetables is available on the Tallinn City Transport website (in Estonian) here.

Due to the New Year's Eve concert and light show on Freedom Square, the following streets will be closed to traffic from 9.30 p.m. on December 31 until 1.30 a.m. on January 1:

  • The section of Pärnu maantee between Suur-Karja tänav and Sakala tänav,
  • The section of Estonia puiestee between Pärnu maantee and Kentmanni tänav
  • The section of Kaarli puiestee between Tõnismäe tänav and Pärnu maantee, Komandandi tee an Roosikrantsi tänav

Because of the event, bus routes Nos. 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 67, 81 and 83 will be diverted between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tram services will continue to operate, although brief interruptions may occur around the New Year.

In the early hours of January 1, 2026, the operating hours of public transport routes serving the city's main directions will be extended until approximately 3 a.m. depending on the route.

Additional departures will be provided on tram route No. 2 and on bus routes Nos. 1, 5, 8, 18, 25, 35, 40, 42, 73, 81 and 83.

The first departures from stops in the city center will be at around 12.20 a.m. Services will operate at approximately 20-minute intervals, except for bus route No. 25, which will operate at 30-minute intervals. Please note: night bus routes Nos. 91, 92, 93, 94, 95 and 96 will not operate on New Year's night.

Departure stops:

Tram route No. 2 (both directions): Laikmaa stop
Bus No. 1: Hobujaama stop on Narva maantee
Bus No. 5 (both directions): Viru stop
Bus No. 8 (both directions): Balti Jaam stop
Bus No. 18: Viru stop
Bus No. 25 (towards Tiskre): Paberi stop
Bus No. 35: Viru stop (towards Pelguranna) and Estonia stop (towards Seli)
Bus No. 40 (both directions): Estonia stop at Teatri väljak
Bus No. 42 (both directions): Estonia stop on Estonia puiestee
Bus No. 73 (both directions): Viru stop
Bus No. 81: Kaubamaja stop
Bus No. 83: Kaubamaja stop

All the latest information about public transport in Estonia, including routes and timetables, is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

