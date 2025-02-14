X!

Tallinn's Town Hall Square trees to get tricolor bows for Independence Day

Bows of blue, black and white ribbon.
Bows of blue, black and white ribbon. Source: ERR
Ahead of Independence Day on February 24, Tallinn is decorating the spruce tree forest in Town Hall Square with blue, black and white ribbons made by students at the Tallinn Industrial Education Center (TTHK).

The bows are currently being made by students in the interior design assistant program at TTHK, and are slated to go up on the trees next Friday.

"The input was provided by the Tallinn City Center government regarding what the bows should more or less look like — how big they should be, and what it should be made of," explained Pilery Kangur, a teacher at TTHK. "We're just producing them here."

According to Kristina Alunurm, director of the Tallinn City Center government's Community and Engagement Department, the students will be making more than 1,000 bows.

"The trees had bows on them last year too, which were attached to clothespins and made by city center government employees," she recalled. This year, she added, city employees wanted to give kids the chance to try their hand at making them.

"We were thinking more about how we could cooperate," Alunurm specified. "How children could practice their skills."

The same kids currently making the bows will also decorate the trees with them on the 21st, as well as take them down again on the 25th — that is, if there is anything left to take down by then.

According to Alunurm, this year, the bows will be secured to the branches with wire instead of clothespins.

"Clothespin bows have a tendency to grow legs and walk away," the city official noted. "This year, we're trying with wire and hoping they'll actually remain on the trees."

Ron-Erik, a student at TTHK, said he feels proud that people walking around Town Hall Square will see the bows he made.

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Tallinn's Town Hall Square trees to get tricolor bows for Independence Day

