Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies

The Independence Day flag raising ceremony took place at 7:18 a.m. at sunrise in Narva on December 24, 2025.
The Independence Day flag raising ceremony took place at 7:18 a.m. at sunrise in Narva on December 24, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Monday (February 24) is Independence Day. The day started with traditional flag-raising ceremonies at sunrise across Estonia.

The blue, black and white flag flew at Narva Castle at 7:18 a.m, in Jõhvi at 7:22 a.m. and Tallinn's Toompea at 7:32 a.m.

In Tallinn, hundreds of people packed into the surrounding streets to watch the ceremony at Tall Herman Tower.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) made a speech and Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma delivered a blessing. Erling Eding, Student of the Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

ERR's correspondent Sergei Stepanov in Narva estimated that around 800 people gathered in the courtyard of Narva Castle, which stands on the Estonian-Russian border, to watch the ceremony.

Among the crowds were city residents and those from elsewhere in Ida-Viru County, such as high school students from Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve, and law enforcement officals.

Mayor Katri Raik gave a speech and congratulated everyone on the holiday, Stepanov told ERR's Russian portal.

In Jõhvi, the flag was raised at 7:22 a.m. at Muusikaväljak and was followed by a procession to the War of Independence Monument.

Singers and dancers from local schools and the folk dance group Gevi performed at the ceremony.

At 12 noon the Estonian Defense Forces parade will take place in Tallinn and on Freedom Square. You can watch it here.

Public transport will be disrupted from Sunday night until Monday evening.

Live coverage of the ceremony with sign language interpretation will be provided by ETV and ETV2. The ceremony will also be broadcast by ETV+ and Vikerraadio.

This article was updated to add galleries from all three ceremonies.

Editor: Helen Wright

