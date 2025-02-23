Independence Day celebrations begin in Pärnu

Celebrations for the anniversary of Estonian independence began in Pärnu on Sunday, which is the birthplace of the Republic of Estonia.

At noon, a festive procession which included government agencies, school students, and local residents took place from the War of Independence memorial at Alevi cemetery to Independence Square in the city center.

"In the birthplace of the Republic of Estonia, Pärnu, the celebration of Independence Day always begins on February 23. A key tradition, dating back to the first era of the Republic of Estonia, is the solemn procession, which takes place together with the Defense League, various law enforcement agencies, school students, and, of course, local residents," said Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius.

Spectators along the route followed the procession with enthusiasm. The approximately two-kilometer walk ended with a folk dance performance.

