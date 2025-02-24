Lauri Hussar: Estonia is ready for the next leap forward

Despite occasional feelings of discontent and criticism, it can still be said Estonia is the best place to live, said President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) during his Independence Day speech.

Estonia! Through the battles of the First World War and the collapse of empires, you bravely and resolutely rose to your rightful place within the family of independent nations of the world. Where you also are today, on your 107th anniversary.

This miracle demanded determination and confidence from the people, as well as sacrifices and efforts, but above all, a firm faith in their future. This faith did not forsake you, Estonia, even in the darkest years of occupation. Thanks to your persistent conviction and resistance, you succeeded in regaining your independence and surviving the death throes of the Soviet empire. Today, we stand free, strong and united here at the foot of the Tall Hermann Tower.

We are a nation that believes in education and wisdom, and the results of this are reflected in more than just the high scores in the PISA tests. We are an example to the world, with our innovativeness, openness and principles.

Estonia, you stand high and strong in all the ranking charts measuring freedom, legal certainty and development. This is a proof of the enormous care and hard work that every single person has contributed to building you. And even though there are times when we feel discontented, and sharp arrows of criticism can be heard about our lives and developments, I am sure that deep down we all agree—Estonia, you are the best place in the world to live! And not just because of our mother tongue, our spiritual liberality, our green environment and the goodness of heart of our people, but also because of our ability to create our own future.

And so, Estonia, you are ready for the next leap forward. You are in a good starting position for that in education, in energy, as well as in economy and in shaping our living environment. Our will and our love for our country will guide us on this way.

Estonia! Your people have done more than any other nation to help Ukraine, who is today entering the fourth year of war. On a per capita basis, our military and economic assistance is the largest in the world. We do this because we care about the free world, and because we are aware of and know Russia's imperialist and criminal nature. We know the orcish and murderous nature of Russia's leader Putin. We do not wish any person or democratic people to suffer a fate in the Gulag.

We are also aware of the blind love of imperialism of Moscow's religious leaders, who describe war crimes as an entrance ticket to paradise, and we never have confusion about concepts like aggressor, dictator or war criminal.

We also know that it is possible to conclude peace with Russia on our terms. The Tartu Peace Treaty, concluded under the leadership of Estonian politician Jaan Poska, was made possible by Estonia's military superiority, the support of our allies, and effective economic sanctions. Only such a formula can be a roadmap to lasting peace for Ukraine. For this, all the countries and peoples of the free world must pull themselves together and continue their committed support for Ukraine, because otherwise freedom will be lost.

President Lennart Meri with his silver-white brush has written the following words for Estonia: "We are not on the edge of the world, but in the middle of the world—we have always been here, always a part of something greater. And this knowledge gives us the right to face the future with a head held high."

In our love for you, Estonia, there is care, confidence and courage. It lives in our hearts, in every forest, every lake and every home, because we stand for your language, your beauty, your peace and your freedom throughout the ages.

Happy Independence Day, and long live Estonia

