Sources: France, Estonia to host defense ministers' meeting on Monday

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that France and Estonia will host an extraordinary meeting of European defense ministers on Monday to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to take place via videoconference.

According to the sources, Monday's meeting will be attended by representatives from the U.K., Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as the EU and NATO, Bloomberg reported.

European leaders are working to develop new defense plans, taking into account the possibility that the United States may withdraw its support for Ukraine.

February's Foreign Affairs Council, or meeting of EU foreign ministers, will also be taking place in Brussels on Monday. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also be traveling to Kyiv in the near future.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington next week, where they will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Thursday rejected Trump's accusations and criticism of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They stressed that despite changes in U.S. policy, Estonia will continue to support Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!