X!

Sources: France, Estonia to host defense ministers' meeting on Monday

News
Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian troops. Source: Viacheslav Madiievskyi/UK/SIPA/Scanpix
News

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that France and Estonia will host an extraordinary meeting of European defense ministers on Monday to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to take place via videoconference.

According to the sources, Monday's meeting will be attended by representatives from the U.K., Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as the EU and NATO, Bloomberg reported.

European leaders are working to develop new defense plans, taking into account the possibility that the United States may withdraw its support for Ukraine.

February's Foreign Affairs Council, or meeting of EU foreign ministers, will also be taking place in Brussels on Monday. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will also be traveling to Kyiv in the near future.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington next week, where they will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Thursday rejected Trump's accusations and criticism of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They stressed that despite changes in U.S. policy, Estonia will continue to support Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karl Kivil, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:11

Sources: France, Estonia to host defense ministers' meeting on Monday

11:22

In a lukewarm market, car buyers have more negotiating power

10:06

Emajõgi River water level drops back below critical threshold

09:17

Estonia's Hollywood award-winning visual effects creator: It took years of hard work

21.02

UK daily: Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit divides opinion in Italy

21.02

Golden Gate to be finished, Talsinki development started in Rotermann Quarter

21.02

Expert: Reform Party has lost image of economic experts

21.02

Ukrainian Film Club to screen Zhytomyr documentary on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war

21.02

Estonian skater Niina Petrõkina wins Olympic test event in Milan

21.02

Energy expert: Confusion still surrounding offshore wind farms unsettling

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

21.02

Tallinn high school fires teacher over inappropriate messages to student

21.02

UK daily: Tommy Cash's Eesti Laul-winning hit divides opinion in Italy

21.02

Crime, especially property crime up in Estonia

21.02

Golden Gate to be finished, Talsinki development started in Rotermann Quarter

21.02

EU packaging regulation to bring changes to Estonian supermarkets, eateries

20.02

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

20.02

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo