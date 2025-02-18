Estonia's defense minister: Too soon to talk about Ukraine troop deployments

Prime Minister Kristen Michal believes that Estonia's absence from a meeting of European leaders in Paris does not mean the country lacks influence. Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur says it is too early to discuss whether Estonia would be willing to send troops to Ukraine and under what conditions.

Europeans are concerned both about being excluded from Ukraine peace talks and the potential reduction of U.S. security assistance. According to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), the messages from the Americans to European leaders should not have come as a major surprise and have, in many cases, served as motivation. He does not see an issue with Denmark representing the Baltic and Nordic countries at the Paris meeting. Estonia has the ability to influence others, primarily through its actions, "Aktuaalne kaamera" news reported.

"Our concrete steps are exactly as stated — an increase in defense spending. Secondly, helping Ukraine as quickly as possible, which is the most important thing right now, especially as uncertainty continues to grow. Thirdly, maintaining a clear and firm stance in European diplomacy, because the primary objective remains forcing Russia to change its goals rather than getting caught up in internal disputes," Michal said.

According to Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is crucial to emphasize that Europeans do not intend to passively accept Ukraine's capitulation negotiations but rather insist on making their own decisions. Europe must remain resolute at this moment.

"We must not lose our composure, panic or change our positions impulsively based on breaking news, nor should we collapse in despair. None of that will help. We know what is at stake. We know what we want — the kind of peace that is both lasting and just — and we know what needs to be done to achieve it. Now, we simply need to take action," Vseviov stated.

Before the Paris meeting, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain would be willing to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that no firm negotiations on the matter are currently taking place; rather, countries are assessing each other's willingness. Much will depend on the peace agreement. For instance, the number of Russian soldiers remaining along the potential contact line will impact Ukraine's troop requirements, which in turn will determine the scope of European or allied peacekeeping forces.

"From Estonia's perspective, it is crucial that we do not make concessions when it comes to Europe's own security. All allies, including the United States, must clarify whether, if Europe assumes greater responsibility in Ukraine, the U.S. will deploy additional forces to Europe or how it plans to contribute to NATO's defense. NATO's eastern flank must be 100 percent secure, which requires both a sufficient presence of our own troops and an adequate presence of our allies here," Pevkur commented.

--

