Estonia's industrial production volumes up 0.5 percent on year in March

This March, the total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia increased by 0.5 percent on year at constant prices, with output up 1.2 percent in manufacturing but down 1.7 percent in energy production and 6.1 percent in mining, Statistics Estonia said Tuesday.

The volume of manufacturing production showed a modest increase in each month of the first quarter of 2025, Statistics Estonia lead analyst Helle Bunder said according to a press release.

"Manufacturing, which had been in a slump since summer 2022, started to show the first signs of recovery in October and November last year," Bunder noted. "This year has also started positively."

This March, the volume of industrial production increased in more than half of manufacturing activities.

Among larger industries, there was an increase in output in the manufacture of electrical equipment (15.5 percent), fabricated metal products (6.9 percent) and rubber and plastic products (8.2 percent). There was also a marginal rise in the manufacture of food products (0.4 products).

Output decreased, meanwhile, in the manufacture of wood (3.9 percent) and computers and electronic products (2 percent).

That month, 67.3 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with March 2024, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 3.4 percent at current prices, according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales grew by 5.4 percent and export sales by 2.3 percent.

Compared with February, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production in March declined by 1.3 percent, while manufacturing production remained virtually unchanged, rising by just 0.1 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production, measured in megawatt-hours (MWh), increased by 28.9 percent, while the production of heat decreased by 4.5 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!