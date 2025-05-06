X!

Estonia's industrial production volumes up 0.5 percent on year in March

News
Construction cranes in Tallinn, with the Old Town visible in the background.
Construction cranes in Tallinn, with the Old Town visible in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This March, the total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia increased by 0.5 percent on year at constant prices, with output up 1.2 percent in manufacturing but down 1.7 percent in energy production and 6.1 percent in mining, Statistics Estonia said Tuesday.

The volume of manufacturing production showed a modest increase in each month of the first quarter of 2025, Statistics Estonia lead analyst Helle Bunder said according to a press release.

"Manufacturing, which had been in a slump since summer 2022, started to show the first signs of recovery in October and November last year," Bunder noted. "This year has also started positively."

This March, the volume of industrial production increased in more than half of manufacturing activities.

Among larger industries, there was an increase in output in the manufacture of electrical equipment (15.5 percent), fabricated metal products (6.9 percent) and rubber and plastic products (8.2 percent). There was also a marginal rise in the manufacture of food products (0.4 products).

Output decreased, meanwhile, in the manufacture of wood (3.9 percent) and computers and electronic products (2 percent).

That month, 67.3 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

Compared with March 2024, the sales of manufacturing production increased by 3.4 percent at current prices, according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales grew by 5.4 percent and export sales by 2.3 percent.

Compared with February, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production in March declined by 1.3 percent, while manufacturing production remained virtually unchanged, rising by just 0.1 percent.

In energy production, the volume of electricity production, measured in megawatt-hours (MWh), increased by 28.9 percent, while the production of heat decreased by 4.5 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Researchers mapping microplastics' path in Gulf of Finland

14:04

Revenue from vehicle registration tax falling well short of forecasts

13:34

Narva cafeteria vendor serves up celebrity-inspired school lunches

13:18

Belgian police close investigation into Estonian MEP

13:02

Tartu County wolf attack leaves close to 50 lambs slaughtered

12:49

Mark Lajal gets Francavilla al Mare ATP tournament off to winning start

12:29

Estonian ambassador: A complex picture in US, marked by fear of the unknown

11:55

Reservists get 'reality check' at military exercise Hedgehog

11:31

ERR Ukraine: Prisoners prefer front-line fighting to being locked up in a cell

11:03

Estonian Supreme Court acquits assisted suicide purveyor

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

07:49

Estonian pioneering telecoms tech platform Skype closes down

05.05

High prices see people preferring cheaper foreign foodstuffs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo