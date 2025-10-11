X!

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

Hundipea district and Paljassaare harbor.
Open House Tallinn 2025 takes place this weekend (October 11-12), with unique buildings across the Estonian capital, which are usually closed to the public, opening their doors to visitors.

Open House Tallinn is an architecture weekend held in the Estonian capital. The main purpose of the event is to create an opportunity for everyone to take an interest in the city's unique architecture and learn more about it.

Over the course of the weekend, a selection of buildings in Tallinn that have a remarkable architectural quality as well as special significance to the city and its communities are opened to the public.

The program includes tours of buildings with architects, designers, and volunteers taking the role of guides.

Among the buildings offering tours in English as part of this year's program are the Hundipea district and Paljassaare harbor, the British Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Krulli quarter and NOËP Distillery, and Linnahall.

Over the course of the weekend there will also be several workshops for children and adults as well as plenty of other tours in Estonian, Russian, Estonian sign language and English.

More information about Open House Tallinn 2025, including how to register for excursions, is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

