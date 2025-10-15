Estonia elected UN Human Rights Council member for second time

Estonia has been elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the second time in a little over a decade.

Estonia will hold UNHRC membership 2026-2028, having already done so 2013-2015.

Following Tuesday's election, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the membership reaffirms Estonia's credibility and active role as a global advocate for human rights. "We have consistently stood for a world order based on the UN Charter and international law, where human rights are guaranteed for all – regardless of race, nationality, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation," Tsahkna said via a press release.

Tsahkna added that in the face of rising authoritarian forces and the retreat of democratic values, it is crucial that human rights remain central to global politics. "Membership of the UNHRC gives Estonia the opportunity to champion key human rights issues on a global scale and help shape an international value system that respects and protects fundamental rights."

Estonia's UNHRC work will focus on three priority areas. The first is the protection of children's rights. "Children are increasingly becoming targets in armed conflicts," Tsahkna noted, highlighting that since the start of Russia's aggression, more than 3,000 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured, while over 19,500 have been deported to Russia. "We must do everything to end all forms of violence against children and ensure that every child has the chance to grow up in a peaceful and safe environment."

The second priority is safeguarding human rights in the digital space. Tsahkna emphasized Estonia's commitment to ensuring that human rights standards apply both online and offline. "New technologies, artificial intelligence, and the digital space must respect the principles of international law, including human rights. Our goal is to secure an inclusive, open, safe, and human-centred digital future for all," the minister said. Estonia will chair the Freedom Online Coalition in 2025.

The third priority is promoting media freedoms. "We know all too well how difficult life is in a society where freedom of expression is restricted and independent journalism is banned," Tsahkna noted. "It is vital to preserve an independent and diverse media landscape." Estonia's second-place ranking in the 2025 Press Freedom Index and its role as co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition (2023-2025) demonstrate its commitment to an open media space.

In addition to these three focus areas, Estonia is to continue to direct its efforts towards promoting and protecting women's rights, raising awareness of the links between human rights and the climate crisis, and combating impunity.

The UNHRC was set up in 2006 by a resolution of the UN General Assembly. It is an intergovernmental body tasked with the protection and promotion of human rights worldwide, and consists of 47 member states, elected to three-year terms.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!