Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

The situation on the Estonian-Russian border is under control and reports about a tense situation are exaggerated, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) after the closure of Saatse Boot and sightings of armed Russian servicemen on that road on Friday.

On Friday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) closed the road through a small chunk of Russian territory known as Saate Boot, which Estonians and others can drive through without special permission, after an uptick in Russian activity.

A video recorded by the PPA on Friday shows seven armed personnel in military uniform standing on the road.

On Saturday evening, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the situation was calm and the threat level had not changed. He said the group had left the area, according to the latest information.

Saatse Boot was closed on Friday (October 10) by the PPA. Source: ERR

The Varska-Ulitina road in south Estonia passes through Russian territory twice, the largest section is known as Saatse Boot. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Tsahnka commented on the situation on Sunday afternoon, saying it has become exaggerated internationally. His comment is republished in full below:

"Reports suggesting that the situation on the Estonian-Russian border is becoming tense are exaggerated. There is a road in South-East Estonia that briefly crosses into Russian territory. Locals are permitted to use it without stopping. On Friday, we observed seven armed Russian servicemen on that road, on the Russian side. To avoid any potential incidents, we temporarily halted traffic there.

"In the longer term, we plan to stop using this road altogether. An alternative route that bypasses Russian territory is already available, and a new one is under construction. The current arrangement is a historical anomaly.

"To be clear: nothing acute is happening on the border. The Russians are acting somewhat more assertively and visibly than before, but the situation remains under control."

In a similar comment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The situation remains calm and fully under control."

