X!

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The situation on the Estonian-Russian border is under control and reports about a tense situation are exaggerated, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) after the closure of Saatse Boot and sightings of armed Russian servicemen on that road on Friday.

On Friday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) closed the road through a small chunk of Russian territory known as Saate Boot, which Estonians and others can drive through without special permission, after an uptick in Russian activity.

A video recorded by the PPA on Friday shows seven armed personnel in military uniform standing on the road.

On Saturday evening, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the situation was calm and the threat level had not changed. He said the group had left the area, according to the latest information.

Saatse Boot was closed on Friday (October 10) by the PPA. Source: ERR

The Varska-Ulitina road in south Estonia passes through Russian territory twice, the largest section is known as Saatse Boot. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Tsahnka commented on the situation on Sunday afternoon, saying it has become exaggerated internationally. His comment is republished in full below:

"Reports suggesting that the situation on the Estonian-Russian border is becoming tense are exaggerated. There is a road in South-East Estonia that briefly crosses into Russian territory. Locals are permitted to use it without stopping. On Friday, we observed seven armed Russian servicemen on that road, on the Russian side. To avoid any potential incidents, we temporarily halted traffic there.

"In the longer term, we plan to stop using this road altogether. An alternative route that bypasses Russian territory is already available, and a new one is under construction. The current arrangement is a historical anomaly.

"To be clear: nothing acute is happening on the border. The Russians are acting somewhat more assertively and visibly than before, but the situation remains under control."

In a similar comment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The situation remains calm and fully under control."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

09:58

Advance voting and e-voting start on Monday for Estonia's local elections

09:32

Political parties make last-ditch efforts to win over voters

09:12

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot Updated

11.10

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

11.10

Bank fraud on the rise in Estonia with €6.1 million stolen in 2025 so far

11.10

Gallery: Maria Kapajeva's new exhibition 'By Losing Them, I Become Whole' opens in Tartu

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot Updated

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

11.10

Live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening

11.10

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

10.10

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday

10.10

Kaja Kallas to Merkel: We are certainly on the right side of history

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

11.10

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo