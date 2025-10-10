X!

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

Warning sign in Saatse.
Warning sign in Saatse. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) closed an Estonian road that cuts through Russian territory on Friday evening after seeing more Russian activity in the region than usual.

The Saatse Boot (Estonian: Saatse saabas) in south-eastern Estonia is a boot-shaped area of Russian territory spanning 115 hectares (280 acres) and extending into Estonia.

Vehicles are allowed to cross the territory as long as they do not stop within one kilometer. The Russian Border Guard has the right to carry out enforcement activities.

On Friday evening (October 10), Saatse Boot was closed at short notice, the PPA said in a statement sent at 10:15 p.m.

Künter Pedoski, head of operations for the South Prefecture, said the border guard observed a greater-than-usual presence on Russian territory on Friday.

The "Saatse Boot." Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

"Russian border guards regularly patrol the Saatse Boot, as it is their territory. Today, there was noticeably more movement than usual. We decided to close the road to prevent possible provocations and incidents, because our goal is to ensure the safety of the Estonian people," Pedoski explained.

"At first, we stationed patrols at both ends of the road, who spoke with drivers in the area and explained that we recommend avoiding the area for now due to the increased presence of Russian units. Despite the recommendation, there were still people who wished to continue their journey via that route. Since the road passes through Russian territory, anyone using the Saatse Boot must always exercise caution due to the security situation. However, in the current context, the PPA assesses that passage through the area carries a higher-than-usual risk. To avoid escalation, we decided to temporarily close the crossing," he continued.

The PPA currently has increased resources in the area.

A detour has been arranged via Värska, Treski, Matsuri, and Sesniki, and police are asking people to follow temporary traffic signs.

What is Saatse Boot?

Estonia's route 178, between the villages of Lutepää and Sesniki, passes through Russian territory twice, for 30 meters and for one kilometer. The bigger section is known as Saatse Boot.

Vehicles may pass through Russian Federation territory as long as they do not come to a halt. Vehicles are considered to be motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles (but not scooters).

It is not permitted to put a foot on the ground in these areas.

The Russian Federation border guard has the right to carry out patrol activity in these areas and enforce the abovementioned conditions.

It also has the legal right to stop vehicles passing through Russian territory.

In the summer, border guards struggle with holidaymakers who ignore the road signs and stop their vehicles to take photos in the Saatse Boot. Awareness among Estonian tourists has increased over the years, but problems with foreign visitors persist.

More information from the PPA can be seen here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

