RMK upgrades forest road to bypass Saatse Boot in south Estonia

The upgraded RMK road, which can be used to bypass Saatse Boot.
The upgraded RMK road, which can be used to bypass Saatse Boot. Source: Kliimaministeerium
In addition to the longer detour around the Saatse Boot, it is now also possible to bypass the area using a shorter State Forest Management Center (RMK) forest road.

Until earlier this month, Estonians had the right to drive through two small areas of Russian territory without special agreements. After an armed Russian unit appeared on the road – in Russian territory – Estonia blocked access to the roads.

RMK said it widened the road, without cutting down any trees, by utilizing the roadside ditches. The work required nearly 75 truckloads, or approximately 2,300 tons, of gravel and crushed stone.

For safety reasons, the forest road was widened wherever possible, and passing areas were added, the Ministry of Climate reported.

In the near future, the Transport Administration will also install additional safety signs along the road, taking into account the increasing traffic density.

The detour around the "Small Boot" in south Estonia was completed on October 21, 2025. Source: Lõuna prefektuur

The initial detour around the "small" Saatse Boot, also known as the Lutepää Triangle, was completed by the Transport Administration on October 17.

As a permanent solution, new roads will be built around both the small and large Saatse Boot. The construction project for the small Saatse Boot road has been completed, with the new route planned to be 300–400 meters long.

Once the land acquisition process is completed, the Transport Administration will be able to announce a construction tender.

As for the larger Saatse Boot, the preliminary project has been completed and development work is ongoing.

The Transport Administration is working on an expedited schedule to have the detour road completed by October 2026.

The map shows how the road to Värska cuts through Russian territory twice. Source: Helen Wright/OSM/ERR

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

