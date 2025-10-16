Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

South Estonian roads that pass through Russian territory will remain closed until bypasses are constructed to ensure the safety of Estonia's residents, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on Thursday after a government meeting.

On Friday, a group of armed Russian soldiers was seen on the Estonian road that travels through Saatse Boot, a sliver of Russian land that Estonians can drive through without a permit. The road was closed that afternoon. Ministers say the situation at the border is calm.

The government believes that no Estonians should have to use Russian territory for travel, which means the two sections of road at the Saatse Boot will remain closed, Michal said at the government's weekly press conference.

"Considering the threat assessment, those roads will stay closed. This means that transit through the Russian Federation carries specific risks, Russian activity has increased, and the old agreement that one could pass through without stopping is no longer viable if there are armed individuals present. Those routes are closed and will remain closed," said the prime minister.

The map shows how the road to Värska cuts through Russian territory twice. Source: Helen Wright/OSM/ERR

"A small bypass road that goes around that area will be completed in a couple of months. The State Forest Management Center road, which is already in use, will be improved and widened," he said.

In addition to widening the roads, the state will speed up the construction process by not carrying out an environmental impact assessment.

"This is because it is a road necessary for Estonia's security. In 2024, the Transport Administration was tasked with preparing construction of the road. In 2025, we decided to allocate funding for it. Right now, construction is held up because the initial planned route intersected with areas home to protected species, and the alternative route passes through a Natura area where an environmental impact assessment is required. The government decided, on the basis of national security, to forego the environmental impact assessment. A Natura assessment will still be conducted, but that takes less time," Michal explained.

"As a result, the road that will be used in the future should be completed by the fall of 2026," the prime minister added.

Relief measures for locals

The government is discussing further relief measures for local residents who will be impacted by the road closures.

"This primarily concerns public transport, as the municipality will need support for that," the prime minister added.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the first incident at the Saatse Boot was quickly responded to.

However, the threat report showed that no Estonian authority is capable of fully guaranteeing the safe continuation of the previous transit regime.

Igor Taro. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We are dealing with Russia. The government's decision to close the roads was based on security considerations. On the other hand, it's also about ensuring safety – making sure our border remains intact, with no gaps. Physical barriers will be installed. The fence that has been built on one side and the other will be connected," the minister said.

New challenges for public transport will arise over the course of the year, and the state will assist municipalities with additional funding to address them, he confirmed.

"We will provide support during this difficult period throughout the year while the road is being built," Taro added.

What is Saatse Boot?

Estonia's route 178 passes through Russian territory twice, for 30 meters and for one kilometer. The bigger section is known as Saatse Boot and the smaller the Lutepää Triangle or the Little Boot.

The road's use was formalized in 2003 by an agreement between Estonia and Russia, allowing Estonian vehicles to pass through the area. Taking a detour around the area adds several kilometers of unpaved roads to the journey between nearby villages.

Vehicles may pass through Russian Federation territory as long as they do not come to a halt. Vehicles are considered to be motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles (but not scooters).

Warning sign in Saatse in summer 2025. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

It is not permitted to put a foot on the ground in these areas.

The Russian Federation border guard has the right to carry out patrol activity in these areas and enforce the abovementioned conditions.

It also has the legal right to stop vehicles passing through Russian territory.

In the summer, border guards struggle with holidaymakers who ignore the road signs and stop their vehicles to take photos in the Saatse Boot. Awareness among Estonian tourists has increased over the years, but problems with foreign visitors persist.

