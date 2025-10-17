X!

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

News
The Novorossiysk submarine.
The Novorossiysk submarine. Source: SCANPIX/UK MOD©Crown copyright 2024/Co
News

A Russian submarine forced by technical issues to sail out of the Mediterranean last month has reached the Baltic Sea, though it is not clear exactly where, or whether it will be escorted as it passes Estonian waters.

The Novorossiysk, a 10-year-old diesel-electric sub with a crew of just over 50, reportedly encountered malfunctions in late September, but was unable to head to the naval base of the same name, due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Consequently, the submarine has to sail round the West European coastline and into the Baltic, ultimately to reach Kronstadt, an island base just west of St. Petersburg.

Russia's defense ministry has downplayed the incident, calling it a "transfer between fleets," though NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted the decline in Russia's Mediterranean naval presence.

"What a change from the 1984 Tom Clancy novel The Hunt for Red October. Today, it seems more like the hunt for the nearest mechanic," Rutte quipped in a speech he made in Slovenia, adding the "broken" vessel was "limping" home and that there is "hardly any Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean left".

Former Estonian Navy commander Jüri Saska told "Aktuaalne kaamera" the main issue is that, as a diesel-electric vessel, the sub's position is easier to detect when sailing at surface level.

"If a submarine of the enemy is on the surface, that's a good sign. If it's not underwater, we know where it is. When it's submerged, that's when it becomes a much bigger problem. So there's no need to worry too much when it's on the surface," Saska said.

The Novorossiysk had been moving at surface level when passing through the English Channel, when it was escorted by vessels from the navies of France and Belgium, and has been observed by the U.K.'s Royal Navy.

On entering the Baltic on Wednesday, via the Great Belt Strait off the coast of Denmark, it was escorted by a Swedish warship and fighter jets, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

ERR was unable to obtain information from the Estonian Navy on Thursday about how far the submarine had progressed since then, however, and whether it would also be escorted as it passes Estonia and Finland, as it must do to reach Kronstadt.

The Novorossiysk was laid down in 2014, has a crew of 52 and can remain submerged for up to 45 days. It had been assigned to the Black Sea Fleet, and was passing the Strait of Gibraltar when it apparently encountered technical problems at the end of last month.

Russia's defense ministry has denied a malfunction had affected the sub, stating international safety regulations mean it must sail on the surface when passing through the English Channel, for instance.

The case highlights Russia's declining presence in the Mediterranean region, not only as a result of its invasion of Ukraine but also after losing its base at Tartus, Syria, following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad late last year. The Russian Navy also has restrictions on movement through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, both part of the territory of NATO member state Turkey.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Hanneli Rudi.

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:21

Tallinn to clear snow citywide this winter, residents can report issues

14:49

Gallery: Estonian orchestra launches 'Arvo Pärt 90' world tour at home

14:10

Helen Saarnik: Spread of fake medicine in Estonia worrying

13:36

Gallery: Church digs in Tartu reveal wealth of church-related finds

13:02

A Reader Asks: Why do cats lick shower walls?

12:40

Supreme Court: Subsequent offenses count toward severity of punishment

12:01

Minister: War criminal Putin's place is in The Hague

11:23

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

10:38

Police online pedophile response team catches over 50 offenders in 9 months

10:16

Coalition split still stalling Estonia's Soviet monument bill

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips, city discussing extra funding

16.10

Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo