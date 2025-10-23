X!

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

The detour around the
The detour around the "Small Boot" in south Estonia was completed on October 21, 2025. Source: Lõuna prefektuur
A detour around a small patch of Russian territory has been completed after the Estonian government agreed to close the road through it last week.

The construction of a road around the "Small Boot" near Saatse in southeastern Estonia started on Friday and ended on Tuesday.

It was closed to "ensure the safety of Estonian residents" after an armed unit was spotted on a road – known as the "Big Boot" – used by Estonians and others that runs through Russian territory earlier this month.

"A gravel road has been built alongside the existing road, running entirely within Estonian territory. Barriers and temporary fencing have been installed at the entrance to the Small Boot area. The Big Boot crossing is already closed, and an alternative detour is available via Värska, Treski, Matsuri, and Sesniki," the Police and Border Guard Board wrote on Facebook.

The Transport Administration has installed additional traffic signs in the area. The PPA has also put up warning signs and temporary traffic markings.

Until earlier this month, under a 2003 agreement sign by the two countries, vehicles could be driven through the "Boots" in Russian territory as long as they did not stop.

While the PPA and officials have long since stopped using the route, locals did so. The area also attracts tourists looking for a way to visit Russia without actually visiting Russia.

The map shows how the road to Värska cuts through Russian territory twice. Source: Helen Wright/OSM/ERR

