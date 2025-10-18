Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

On Friday, construction began on a temporary detour road for the small section of the Saatse-Värska road near the village of Saatse. Once it is complete, the part of the existing road that crosses through Russian territory will be closed off with barriers and a border fence.

For a few more days, residents of the south Estonian border village of Lutepää will still have to drive to through Russian territory to reach Värska. However, a temporary detour road is now being built near the border fence.

The small Saatse detour is approximately 90 meters long and will be completed by Sunday evening.

"First, we will remove the existing soil, then level the ground, and then build a gravel road. The road will be 7 meters wide, and the gravel surface will be 30 centimeters thick," said Annika Birk, head of road maintenance at the Transport Board.

"The job is more complicated than hinterland work, but we have submitted details of all the people performing the work to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for approval and they have undergone background checks. We also have to monitor it strictly to ensure construction equipment does not cross the state border," Birk added.

On Friday, roadblocks were also placed on the road near the closed Saapa. According to the PPA, now that the sections of road crossing into Russian territory are closed, it is easier for them to ensure the safety of travelers in the border zone.

"For us, this means that previously, if someone was driving through Russian territory and something happened to them there, we would not have been able to respond. Now, that potential issue has been removed for this section, and we can ensure the safety of our people on Estonian territory. This is the best solution for us," said Renet Merdikes, head of the PPA's Saatse border station.

Work on the temporary extension of the Suure-Saapa detour road will begin on Monday.

Saatse Boot on a map of Estonia. Source: Screenshot from the PPA's website.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!