X!

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

News
Construction work begins at Saatse.
Open gallery
13 photos
News

On Friday, construction began on a temporary detour road for the small section of the Saatse-Värska road near the village of Saatse. Once it is complete, the part of the existing road that crosses through Russian territory will be closed off with barriers and a border fence.

For a few more days, residents of the south Estonian border village of Lutepää will still have to drive to through Russian territory to reach Värska. However, a temporary detour road is now being built near the border fence.

The small Saatse detour is approximately 90 meters long and will be completed by Sunday evening.

"First, we will remove the existing soil, then level the ground, and then build a gravel road. The road will be 7 meters wide, and the gravel surface will be 30 centimeters thick," said Annika Birk, head of road maintenance at the Transport Board.

"The job is more complicated than hinterland work, but we have submitted details of all the people performing the work to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for approval and they have undergone background checks. We also have to monitor it strictly to ensure construction equipment does not cross the state border," Birk added.

On Friday, roadblocks were also placed on the road near the closed Saapa. According to the PPA, now that the sections of road crossing into Russian territory are closed, it is easier for them to ensure the safety of travelers in the border zone.

"For us, this means that previously, if someone was driving through Russian territory and something happened to them there, we would not have been able to respond. Now, that potential issue has been removed for this section, and we can ensure the safety of our people on Estonian territory. This is the best solution for us," said Renet Merdikes, head of the PPA's Saatse border station.

Work on the temporary extension of the Suure-Saapa detour road will begin on Monday.

Saatse Boot on a map of Estonia. Source: Screenshot from the PPA's website.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Badminton federation bans coach over misconduct involving minors

10:48

Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

10:03

31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

09:17

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

08:33

Deadline rapidly approaching for Eesti Laul 2026 entries

07:53

National Audit Office: Cost of maintaining regional public transport continues to rise

17.10

Estonian prosthetic technician helping Ukrainian soldiers get back to active life

17.10

Duo Ruut: We only started playing the zither by chance

17.10

EU has no plans to allocate new funds for the drone defense initiative

17.10

Estonian court rejects bid to close case against ex-Ukraine aid NGO chief

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

17.10

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

17.10

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

17.10

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17.10

Pollster: Center's grip on Tallinn hanging on EKRE and Parempoolsed's results

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo