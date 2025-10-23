Saatse Boot environmental assessment canceled to speed up bypass construction

On Wednesday, the Transport Administration canceled the planned environmental impact assessment for the Saatse Boot bypass following a decision from the government.

The environmental impact assessment for the Saatse Boot bypass (the Värska – Ulitina road – ed.) had been initiated on May 30 this year. However, the Transport Administration will continue to expedite the design of the bypass in order to build a new road.

The existing road crosses Russian Federation territory and has been permanently closed for security reasons. Currently, the bypass runs through the villages of Värska, Treski, Matsuri and Sesniki.

The "large" Saatse Boot bypass road will be completed in October 2026.

Next Monday, October 27 at 6 p.m., a public meeting will be held at the Setomaa Cultural Center to present the preliminary design of the road and explain the further schedule and activities of the project. This includes the impact assessment on the conservation objectives and integrity of the Mustoja nature reserve, which is part of the Natura 2000 network.

The initial detour route around the "small Saatse Boot," also known as the "Lutepää triangle," has been established following a government decision on October 16. In cooperation with AS Trev-2 Group, the detour road was completed on October 17.

Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said that it was possible to respond quickly to the first incident in Saatse. However, the risk assessment report shows that no Estonian authority can guarantee 100 percent that the current transit regime will continue to be safe.

"This is Russia we are dealing with. The government's decision to close the road was based on security considerations. On the other hand, it was also about ensuring the safety of our border, so that there would be no gaps in it. Physical barriers will be erected there. The fences built on both sides will be connected," said Taro.

New problems will arise for public transport routes while the road is being constructed. Taro confirmed that the state will help local governments solve any issues with additional funding.

"We will come to the rescue in this difficult period during the year when the road is being built," Taro said.

