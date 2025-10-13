Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

Local residents living close to Saatse Boot in south Estonia are hoping this weekend's incidents will speed up the building of a new bypass road around Russian territory.

On Friday afternoon, part of the Värska–Saatse road, which passes through a 1km stretch of the Russian territory known as Saatse Boot, was temporarily closed after the appearance of armed groups on the road. The road is expected to be closed until Tuesday. The government says the situation at the border is "calm" and "under control."

Local residents who live in the area and drive on the road every day are used to the usual restrictions, which state that only vehicles can pass through Saatse Boot and a foot must not touch the ground. Stopping is also banned within 1 kilometer on either side. They are used to seeing Russian border guards along the road.

This weekend's events have sparked criticism that decision-makers have delayed the construction of a new road that would bypass Russian territory for too long.

Sirje Kruusamäe, owner of Magõkõnõ restaurant, said in Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" said the road can be blocked by either side at short notice.

"Right now, the Police and Border Guard Board closed it, but the Russians can close it just the same. It could happen at any moment, but the new road has just been delayed and delayed," she said.

The Varska-Ulitina road in south Estonia passes through Russian territory twice, the largest section is known as Saatse Boot. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

As the road runs through Russian territory, Russian border guards have the right to stop vehicles if they choose. The area has long been considered unsafe by Estonian government officials.

Some locals also bypass Saatse Boot and take a longer route to visit the restaurant, Kruusamäe added.

A new road is urgently needed, as even the rescue service and ambulance currently take a long time to reach villages near the border, "Aktuaalne kaamera" said.

"'Saatse nulk' is an area with about 160 people—more in summer, fewer in winter—with a nursing home housing 50 people, whose loved ones visit daily. This road is necessary, and it should be built as soon as possible," said Setomaa municipal mayor Raul Kudre.

In February, ERR reported that planning for the bypass was underway with an estimated completion date of 2028.

However, in May, it was reported that the process had been delayed due to the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment, as the new road will cross the Mustoja Landscape Reserve. This was expected to push the project back by a year.

