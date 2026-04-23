Work to begin on Saatse Boot bypass road next month

Work on a new Saatse Boot bypass in Southeastern Estonia will begin in May, replacing the current detour with a permanent route that avoids crossing through Russian territory.

The €2.1 million contract was awarded to TREV-2 Grupp.

The project includes building a 4.7-kilometer hard-surface section of Värska–Ulitina tee and adding 2.3 kilometers of hard-surface roadway on Matsuri–Sesniki tee.

Officials say all major preparatory work has been completed, including relocating protected plants and anthills and clearing the future route.

The two points in the Saatse Boot where the current road passes through Russian territory. Source: PPA

The new bypass will reroute a stretch that currently passes twice through Russian territory between Värska and the Saatse area in Setomaa. The route, known as the Saatse Boot, was closed to traffic by Estonian authorities last fall.

The bypass will run through the villages of Korela, Lutepää and Sesniki.

Construction is expected to last about six months.

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