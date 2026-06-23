Work progressing on Saatse Boot bypasses in south Estonia

Construction of the new bypass roads around Saatse Boot, a stretch of road running through Russia in south Estonia, is in full swing and on schedule, the Transport Administration has said.

The government decided to close the two sections on the Saatse–Ulitina road last October after men in unmarked uniforms were seen on the road.

The Transport Administration is building two new sections of road – a six-kilometre bypass around the Saatse Boot and a half-kilometre section around the Lutepää Triangle.

The new road corridors have been laid out, embankment works are underway, and on one section, a high fence will separate the road from the border infrastructure, said Janar Taal, head of the Southern Road Maintenance Department of the Transport Administration.

The Varska-Ulitina road in south Estonia passes through Russian territory twice, the largest section is known as Saatse Boot. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

At the Lutepää Triangle, construction work has progressed much further and there are plans to build a new fence.

"To prevent unauthorised persons from accidentally ending up on the border strip or in the immediate vicinity of the border infrastructure, whether out of curiosity or for some other reason, we have agreed, purely as a preventive measure, that an additional fence or barrier will be built in this triangle," said Merle Tikk, project manager for the Police and Border Guard Board's eastern border construction project.

The fence will be slightly over two metres high. However, no such fence is planned around Saatse Boot.

"There will be a marshy area in between, so presumably no one will have much interest in going there, whether out of curiosity or for some other reason," Tikk said.

The Transport Administration said the work is proceeding on schedule.

Construction work in Saatse Boot. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

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