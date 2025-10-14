X!

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

News
RCAF CF‑18 Hornet fighters and Estonian Air Force M28 Skytruck transport aircraft land on Piibe highway, Monday, October 13
Open gallery
10 photos
News

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fighter pilots on Monday took part in what for them was a first-of-its kind exercise which saw them landing on an Estonian public highway.

The event was part of the TARASSIS 25 exercise, which has seen eight RCAF CF-188 Hornet jets join Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons based at Ämari and an Estonian Air Force M28 Skytruck transport plane.

The highway landing was a first for the Canadian pilots taking part and who had touched down at Ämari Air Base a week earlier, Virumaa teataja reported.

The landing utilized section of the Jägala–Käravete road, part of the Piibe highway in Lääne-Viru County, as an alternative airstrip, while the first plane to touch down was Hornet flown by decorated RCAF pilot Maxime Renaud.

As well as landing, the pilots rehearsed low passes, where the aircraft performs all the procedures preceding landing but the landing gear does not touch down, and also touch-and-go exercises, which as the name suggests sees the landing gear touches the ground, with the plane later accelerating and taking off again rather than halting.

On the day, weather conditions were not great, but not poor enough to cancel the event; October 14 and 15 were earmarked as backup days in any case, meaning that section of the road is closed today, Tuesday, 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and on the Wednesday as well, during the same hours.

TARASSIS 25 is a major international exercise which forms part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) running early September to the end of October and across Northern Europe — from the North Atlantic to the Baltic Sea region.

More low altitude NATO jet flights taking place this week

NATO air policing aircraft based in the Baltic states are continuing to conduct training flights, including low-altitude flights, in Estonian airspace this week, through to Sunday, October 19.

This may include supersonic flights, coordinated with civil air traffic control and conducted at designated flight levels. Supersonic flights create a shockwave and a sonic boom, which may sound similar to an artillery blast or explosion.

The flights are scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Low-altitude flights will not fly lower than 152 meters (500 feet) altitude.

Larger settlements and densely populate areas are being avoided in the overflights were possible, and the exercises are conducted in accordance with Estonian law and organized in coordination with the civilian state Transport Administration and the Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS).

In addition to Ämari, west of Tallinn, NATO Air Baltic Policing Mission jets fly out of Šiauliai Air Base in northern Lithuania.

Highway landings have been rehearsed in Estonia in the past, including an exercise in June which used the same stretch of road.

The McDonnell Douglas CF-18 Hornet (official military designation CF-188) is an RCAF variant of the U.S. McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet multirole fighter aircraft.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Lynx stalking deer in Estonian forest captured on film

11:52

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month Updated

11:39

Live on ERR: Estonia v Moldova in World Cup qualifier Tuesday evening

11:04

EU digital border system goes live at Estonia's checkpoints

10:32

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

10:01

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for new spa hotel next to Lake Viljandi

09:17

Tallinn–Tartu train timetables back to normal next week

08:53

Estonia's startup spirit goes punk with business chiefs' band

08:28

Interior minister wants to build Saatse bypass 'as quickly as possible'

08:25

Foreign Intelligence Service receives €15 million funding boost in 2026

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

13.10

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

13.10

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

13.10

Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

13.10

Car sales in Estonia down by as much as they're up in Latvia and Lithuania

13.10

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

13.10

Overview: What are Tallinn's mayoral candidates' investment priorities?

13.10

Allmann and Volkov: Tallinn's ad explosion turning it into an Eastern European jungle

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo