X!

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

News
A RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic intelligence surveillance aircraft.
A RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic intelligence surveillance aircraft. Source: SCANPIX/Stocktrek Images
News

The UK's Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft flew a 12-hour mission along the Russian border, including over Estonia, on Thursday to monitor NATO's eastern border.

The operation took place after repeated incursions into NATO airspace by Russian drones and aircraft in the last month, including incidents in Poland, Romania, and Estonia.

In a statement, the RAF said the mission shows the UK's "operational readiness" and NATO's "collective resolve." 

A RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic intelligence surveillance aircraft and P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft collectively flew nearly 10,000 miles from the High North along the border with Russia, down past Belarus and Ukraine.

Both aircraft are designed to gather intelligence using a range of methods to boost operational awareness and provide valuable data for analysis

RAF-i luurelennukite 12-tunnise missiooni marsruut. Autor/allikas: RAF

The RC-135 Rivet Joint is designed to listen to a vast range of different signals from across the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing it to eavesdrop on military communications.

The P-8A Poseidon, which is specialised for anti-submarine warfare and can carry torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, flew a route focused around the Baltic Sea.

The mission was supported by a United States Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, which extended the operational reach of the two RAF aircraft.

The RAF said this is "a display of trans-Atlantic unity between NATO allies."

UK Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: "This was a substantial joint mission with our US and NATO allies. Not only does this provide valuable intelligence to boost the operational awareness of our Armed Forces, but sends a powerful message of NATO unity to Putin and our adversaries."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:58

Advance voting and e-voting start on Monday for Estonia's local elections

09:32

Political parties make last-ditch efforts to win over voters

09:12

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

11.10

PPA: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot Updated

11.10

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

11.10

Bank fraud on the rise in Estonia with €6.1 million stolen in 2025 so far

11.10

Gallery: Maria Kapajeva's new exhibition 'By Losing Them, I Become Whole' opens in Tartu

11.10

Narva lions coming home after restoration work

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

PPA: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot Updated

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

11.10

Live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

10.10

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday

09.10

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

10.10

Kaja Kallas to Merkel: We are certainly on the right side of history

11.10

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

11.10

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo