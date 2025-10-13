X!

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia

On October 10, 2025, a solemn ceremony was held in the town of Tapa to welcome a US tank unit to strengthen Estonia's defense capabilities.
A U.S. Army tank unit has arrived in Estonia to replace the HIMARS training unit, which has been redeployed to Lithuania.

Last week, a ceremony was held at Tapa Military Base to welcome the Dakota Troop, 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, tank unit, the Ministry of Defense said.

"Your presence reinforces Estonia's security and NATO's collective defense - a strong signal of unity and deterrence across the Baltics," a message posted on social media said.

The Virumaa Teataja newspaper reported that the unit, which is usually based in Texas, brought 14 Abrams tanks with them.

"The winter will be harsh, not just for your soldiers, but for your tanks as well. But we will put them to the test. I do not know if jumping into an ice hole is part of your training program, but if it is, enjoy it," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew P. Jenkins. Source: Estonian Defense Forces/ Oliver Kaur

The unit's commander, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew P. Jenkins, said that whatever challenges may lie ahead, the Dakota tank unit is ready to face them.

"Whether we have to fight here or somewhere else in the world, Americans do not run from a fight. We're aware that it's going to be cold. I'm not sure we're ready to jump into an ice hole just yet, but we're working on it," he was quoted as saying.

The last time American Abrams tanks were seen in Estonia was 10 years ago, the newspaper said.

The unit's arrival comes amid discussions that the U.S. is planning to withdraw some of its forces from Europe in the coming years.

There are currently around 500 U.S. troops stationed in South Estonia at Reedo Military Base in Võru County.

Editor: Helen Wright

Updated

