Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

Estonia is planning to buying billions of dollars worth of weapons from the United States to increase long-range firepower, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur confirmed to ERR on Thursday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Estonia wants to increase its weapons sale limit with the U.S. from an initial $500 million originally approved in 2022 to $4.7 billion.

The Ukrainian outlet the Kyiv Post reported that Congress has been notified of the decision.

Pevkur (Reform) told ERR the published figures are broadly accurate and that Estonia wants to purchase additional HIMARS systems, ATACMS, and the new long-range PrSM missiles.

Pevkur confirmed that Congress has agreed to raise Estonia's purchasing limit to allow it to buy more arms. The next phase includes reaching agreements with the Pentagon on specific quantities and delivery timelines.

The Kyiv Post wrote that Estonia plans to double its number of HIMARS from six to 12, increase missile stocks, and upgrade its ATACMS systems.

Pevkur would not specify the exact figures, but said they were broadly accurate. ERR previously reported in August that the number of HIMARS was set to double and there were plans to procure additional long-range systems.

"In addition to HIMARS, we also need HIMARS ammunition, and our main focus has been on acquiring the longest-range and most powerful ammunition possible—that is, ATACMS. We are certainly also interested in exploring and discussing with the Americans their new long-range missile under development, called PrSM. But we are not going to disclose the exact quantities. What I can say is that the limits allocated to us are indeed significant," Pevkur said on Thursday.

New limit avoids future delays

Estonia's purchases will be spread over several years and amount to hundreds of millions of euros, the minister noted.

"And if we add up all of our systems related to long-range capabilities, the total exceeds a billion euros. These systems as a whole are expensive, and so is the ammunition, due to its range and firepower. But we know we need this long-range firepower, which is why we have made these plans and allocated the funding," Pevkur said.

The new limits were requested at a higher level from the U.S. to avoid having to return to Congress for approval again if needed, he added.

"We deliberately asked for larger limits so that we would not have to wait several more years if the need arises again. This process has already taken more than two years in Congress," Pevkur said.

Although the decision has been made in the U.S., the ongoing government shutdown has at least temporarily stalled swift agreements with the Pentagon, the defense minister noted.

"As long as the shutdown continues, it's very difficult to predict how quickly we can move forward with the Pentagon on more detailed matters. The initial plan was that after Congress made its decision, it would take a few weeks. But now there's some added uncertainty," Pevkur said.

€10 billion defense budget

Estonia is planning to spend €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029.

The Ministry of Defense's development plan focuses on establishing a multi-layered air defense system, enhancing deep-strike capabilities and improving situational awareness. The state also plans to procure additional ammunition over the next five years.

According to the plan, by 2029 Estonia, in cooperation with its allies, will have established credible deterrence and developed a defense force that is adaptable to change and capable of engaging adversaries before they reach Estonian territory, with support from the defense industry.

The national defense budget for 2026 is projected to be around €2.4 billion. Over the four-year period, the total budget will exceed €10 billion.

In the middle of 2024, it was known that the Defense Forces were looking to buy ammunition capable of destroying enemy weapons and units on Russian territory. The funding needed was estimated to be €1.6 billion.

