US to rotate tank unit to Estonia, reposition HIMARs training unit in Lithuania

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said on Friday the U.S. will redeploy its HIMARS multiple rocket launcher unit to Lithuania and rotate a tank unit in Estonia in its place.

The HIMARS unit Task Force Voit was deployed to Estonia in 2022 at short notice after Estonia signed agreements to purchase the equipment from the U.S.

The unit's role was to teach the Estonian Defense Forces how to use the multiple rocket launchers. It has also taken part in various military exercises since 2022.

The first six HIMARS systems purchased by Estonia arrived in April of this year and have already been tested.

The United States will now move the same unit to neighboring countries.

A U.S. flag hanging from a HIMARS in Estonia. Source: ERR

"From the beginning, this program's goal was that the HIMARS unit would come here to train our people until we receive our own HIMARS. That has now been accomplished, and they even stayed longer than originally planned. Now they are moving on to Lithuania to do the same there. When the HIMARS move to Lithuania, then here in Estonia, a U.S. Army tank unit will arrive," Pevkur told ERR on Friday.

"In essence, one unit is being replaced by another, and you could even say that we are getting additional armored power," he added.

The minister could not give more details about the size of the tank unit. He said it will become known later this month when it arrives.

Representatives from the U.S. Army and U.S. Embassy in Estonia also confirmed the news to Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

Col. Frank Maxwell, commander of the U.S. Army's 41st Field Artillery Brigade. Source: ERR

"The U.S. HIMARS presence will not be here in Estonia, but we are bringing more U.S. tank presence here. We understand that while partnership is important amongst NATO, one of our successes is our ability to adapt to the mission. And while Estonia has built their HIMARS capability, we now have tank capability as the threat unfolds," said Col. Frank Maxwell, commander of the U.S. Army's 41st Field Artillery Brigade.

The U.S. State Department initially approved the sale of HIMARS to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in 2022 in response to increased demand for advanced defensive capabilities among NATO allies.

At the reception ceremony for the HIMARS in May, the U.S.' Lt. Col. Andrew Underwood, chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation in Tallinn, said: "In essence, by training the Estonians, we've enabled them to be able to use the systems effectively 24 hours after they received them."

The announcement comes amid discussions that the U.S. is planning to withdraw some of its forces from Europe in the coming years.

Five hundred U.S. troops are stationed in South Estonia at Reedo Military Base in Võru County.

