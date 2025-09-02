US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn transferred a "cutting-edge" mobile scanner to Estonia's Tax and Customs Board on Tuesday, which will strengthen security on NATO's border.

The Rapiscan scanner was handed over by the U.S. Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires Matthew E. Wall, who said it will make citizens in Estonia and the USA safer.

He pointed out that Estonia's position is strategically important for border protection for both the EU and the NATO Alliance

Wall said the mobile scanner has the "best technology on the market" and can be used to identify threats such as "weapons and explosives to drugs and other contraband" and counter illegal migration and trafficking.

"This technology helps keep Estonia safe, helps keep NATO safe, which helps keep America safe. Securing America's borders has been a priority for the Trump Administration, and what happens here on Estonia's borders impacts all of us, including the United States," he said.

Today the US transferred a state-of-the-art @RapiscanSystems mobile scanner to @maksu_tolliamet to protect Estonian and @NATO borders from a variety of threats - weapons, drugs, trafficking and more. Thanks to Ministers @Tsahkna and Ligi and Director Uukkivi for marking the… pic.twitter.com/ENNtFKx9Np — U.S. Embassy Tallinn (@USEmbTallinn) September 2, 2025

"By using a worldclass U.S. supplier, it also ensures the data you collect with be accurate and secure," the official added.

Wall said the handover represents years of hard work and cooperation between Estonia and the United States.

The handover ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahka (Eesti 200), Minster of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board Raigo Uukkivi.

Tsahka said the scanner is: "A valuable boost to our border security and a testament to our close cooperation with Allies."

As an EU and @NATO border country, Estonia must ensure strong, secure borders.



Today, we received a cutting-edge Rapiscan scanner from the U.S..



It is a valuable boost to our border security and a testament to our close cooperation with Allies.



pic.twitter.com/JL5RWJJgVL — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) September 2, 2025

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!