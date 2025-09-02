X!

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

News
The U.S. handed over a state of the art mobile scanner to the Tax and Customs Board to protect Estonian and NATO borders from threats.
The U.S. handed over a state of the art mobile scanner to the Tax and Customs Board to protect Estonian and NATO borders from threats. Source: U.S. Embassy in Estonia
News

The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn transferred a "cutting-edge" mobile scanner to Estonia's Tax and Customs Board on Tuesday, which will strengthen security on NATO's border.

The Rapiscan scanner was handed over by the U.S. Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires Matthew E. Wall, who said it will make citizens in Estonia and the USA safer.

He pointed out that Estonia's position is strategically important for border protection for both the EU and the NATO Alliance

Wall said the mobile scanner has the "best technology on the market" and can be used to identify threats such as "weapons and explosives to drugs and other contraband" and counter illegal migration and trafficking.

"This technology helps keep Estonia safe, helps keep NATO safe, which helps keep America safe.  Securing America's borders has been a priority for the Trump Administration, and what happens here on Estonia's borders impacts all of us, including the United States," he said.

"By using a worldclass U.S. supplier, it also ensures the data you collect with be accurate and secure," the official added.

Wall said the handover represents years of hard work and cooperation between Estonia and the United States. 

The handover ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahka (Eesti 200), Minster of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) and Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board Raigo Uukkivi.

Tsahka said the scanner is: "A valuable boost to our border security and a testament to our close cooperation with Allies."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

16:21

Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

16:20

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

15:54

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

15:26

10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

15:06

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

14:59

Alan Vaht: Decision whether to keep Estonia's car tax must come soon

14:21

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Let us step into the prime minister's shoes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo