Father's Day in Narva marked with wide display of military equipment

Father's Day celebrations in Narva, Sunday, November 9, 2025.
Father's Day was celebrated on Sunday in the border town of Narva, with a display of military equipment organized by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and involving NATO allies too.

This year's event carried special significance, as it marked the first time in a decade that the Defense Forces had visited Narva to celebrate "Kõikide laste isadepäeva" ("Father's Day for all the children"). The return was warmly received, with hundreds of local residents coming to the city's sports center for the day's events.

According to organizers, the presence of the EDF and allies was met with particular enthusiasm by fathers, their children, and other visitors alike.

"The Defense Forces are quite a masculine institution — there are indeed many fathers among us, though I must say, more and more mothers as well. But on this day, it's especially nice to give fathers such recognition. We've been warmly welcomed, and that's a joy to see," the event's main organizer, junior sergeant Marten Rohelpuu, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The atmosphere was festive and emotional, with many local residents describing the celebration as both rare and meaningful.

"Celebrations like this are too rare. Men generally have few holidays, so this is remarkable. I'm glad I came here," one local Narva resident Aleksandr said.

Beyond the symbolism of the occasion, the EDF brought an impressive array of equipment to Narva. The sound of rumbling tracks filled the area as tanks, combat vehicles, and self-propelled artillery were ferried to the border city from different parts of Estonia. Inside the sports center's hall, lighter weapons were also showcased for visitors to explore.

"We managed to see everything — the concert, the weapons, the equipment, and we took part in a competition. It was truly great; the child is thrilled. Wonderful," Aleksei added.

Many attendees said the event offered something for everyone in the family.

"My husband got to feel young again. He enjoyed it. Such events definitely need to be organised, especially in Narva," Lidia, an older local resident, added.

As well as EDF personnel and equipment, NATO members took part, including British Army Challenger II Main Battle Tanks, and members of the Police and Border Guard Board and the Rescue Board.

A concert was also held.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Father's Day in Narva marked with wide display of military equipment

