X!

Estonian FM: Hostage release marks key step toward Middle East peace

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the release of hostages and the start of the Gaza peace plan mark a major step toward lasting Middle East peace.

"I wholeheartedly welcome this," Tsahkna said according to a press release. "The release of the surviving hostages, who had been imprisoned by Hamas for 738 days, and the implementation of the initial phase of the peace plan are a significant step toward lasting peace in the Middle East."

He thanked the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their mediation efforts, which he said helped reunite the hostages with their families and renewed hope for peace in the region.

The foreign minister stressed that ensuring full humanitarian access to Gaza is now vital to alleviate civilian suffering and support the stabilization of the area.

"The ceasefire must guarantee that vital aid reaches those in need and lays the groundwork for long-term recovery," he added.

The hostage release is part of the first stage of the Gaza peace plan, which also includes a ceasefire and expanded humanitarian aid to Gaza, Palestine.

"For the first time in a long while, there is a genuine opportunity to end the violence and improve conditions for civilians," Tsahkna said, adding that Estonia supports all efforts to maintain the ceasefire and move toward lasting peace.

He reiterated that lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians can only be achieved through a two-state solution.

Estonia joined the UN's New York Declaration on a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Social Democrats' election campaign posters in Paide repeatedly vandalized

15:28

Estonian FM: Hostage release marks key step toward Middle East peace

15:23

Government may waive bureaucracy to speed up Saatse Boot bypass, minister says

15:19

Estonia's tax receipts up a billion euros from same period last year

14:53

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month

14:50

Former EU commissioner: Outright stupidity always hardest to stomach in politics

14:16

Estonian swimming star Eneli Jefimova wins in Indiana

14:12

Overview: What are Tallinn's mayoral candidates' investment priorities?

13:52

Environmental Board to challenge bear cull cancellation

13:14

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

12.10

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

10:15

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

07:25

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo