Estonian FM: Hostage release marks key step toward Middle East peace

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the release of hostages and the start of the Gaza peace plan mark a major step toward lasting Middle East peace.

"I wholeheartedly welcome this," Tsahkna said according to a press release. "The release of the surviving hostages, who had been imprisoned by Hamas for 738 days, and the implementation of the initial phase of the peace plan are a significant step toward lasting peace in the Middle East."

He thanked the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their mediation efforts, which he said helped reunite the hostages with their families and renewed hope for peace in the region.

The foreign minister stressed that ensuring full humanitarian access to Gaza is now vital to alleviate civilian suffering and support the stabilization of the area.

"The ceasefire must guarantee that vital aid reaches those in need and lays the groundwork for long-term recovery," he added.

The hostage release is part of the first stage of the Gaza peace plan, which also includes a ceasefire and expanded humanitarian aid to Gaza, Palestine.

"For the first time in a long while, there is a genuine opportunity to end the violence and improve conditions for civilians," Tsahkna said, adding that Estonia supports all efforts to maintain the ceasefire and move toward lasting peace.

He reiterated that lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians can only be achieved through a two-state solution.

Estonia joined the UN's New York Declaration on a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel last month.

--

