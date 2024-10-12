X!

Open House Tallinn takes place this weekend

News
Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn.
Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The 2024 edition of Open House Tallinn takes place this weekend (October 12-13). Over the course of the weekend, several buildings across the Estonian capital which are usually closed to the public will open their doors to visitors, including the Bank of Estonia building and Jaan Poska's House.

Open House Tallinn is an architecture weekend held in Tallinn. The main purpose of the event is to create an opportunity for everyone to take an interest in architecture and learn more about it. During one weekend buildings in Tallinn that have a remarkable architectural quality as well as special significance to the city and its communities are opened to the public. The program includes tours of buildings with architects, designers, and volunteers taking the role of guides.

Among the buildings set to open their doors this weekend are

Among the buildings offering tours in English as part of this year's program are the historic Volta factory on Tööstuse tänav, Jaan Poska's House in Kadriorg and the main building of the Bank of Estonia.

Over the course of the weekend there will also be several workshops for children and adults as well as plenty of other tours in Estonian, Russian and English.

More informationa about Tallinn Open House, including the full list of buildings included in the 2024 program, is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:33

Estonian and Polish artillery battalions carry out joint training exercise

10:55

Open House Tallinn takes place this weekend

10:20

State re-authorizes transportation of non-sanctioned goods to Russia

09:30

Prosecutor's Office has not used telecoms data collected at state's behest for 3 years

08:34

Video: Estonia record 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League

08:02

Good idea to consult a pharmacist before taking food supplements

11.10

Alatskivi light festival to take place this weekend

11.10

Attorney: State must not treat all citizens as potential criminals

11.10

New Defense Academy building opens in Tartu's Raadi district

11.10

Tallinn club Hall celebrates 30th birthday of UK drum and bass label Metalheadz this Saturday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.10

Study determines livable wage in Tallinn at €1,621

11.10

Estonia's UEFA Nations League clash with Azerbaijan live on ERR Friday evening

11.10

Tallinn deputy mayor: No plans to leave single lanes for cars on Liivalaia

11.10

Kersti Kaljulaid elected next Estonian Olympic Committee president

11.10

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

11.10

Businessman sues Estonian state over personal data misuse

11.10

Attorney: State must not treat all citizens as potential criminals

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo