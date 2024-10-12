The 2024 edition of Open House Tallinn takes place this weekend (October 12-13). Over the course of the weekend, several buildings across the Estonian capital which are usually closed to the public will open their doors to visitors, including the Bank of Estonia building and Jaan Poska's House.

Open House Tallinn is an architecture weekend held in Tallinn. The main purpose of the event is to create an opportunity for everyone to take an interest in architecture and learn more about it. During one weekend buildings in Tallinn that have a remarkable architectural quality as well as special significance to the city and its communities are opened to the public. The program includes tours of buildings with architects, designers, and volunteers taking the role of guides.

Among the buildings offering tours in English as part of this year's program are the historic Volta factory on Tööstuse tänav, Jaan Poska's House in Kadriorg and the main building of the Bank of Estonia.

Over the course of the weekend there will also be several workshops for children and adults as well as plenty of other tours in Estonian, Russian and English.

More informationa about Tallinn Open House, including the full list of buildings included in the 2024 program, is available here.

