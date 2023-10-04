Open House Tallinn takes place this weekend

Dozens of buildings usually closed to the public will open their doors this weekend across the capital city for the annual Open House weekend (October 7-8).

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday and three will be tours of each building hosted by architects, designers, and volunteers.

While most of the tours are in Estonian, some are available in English and Russian.

"Open House Tallinn is an architecture weekend held in Tallinn. The main purpose of the event is to create an opportunity for everyone to take an interest in architecture and learn more about it. During one weekend buildings in Tallinn that have a remarkable architectural quality as well as special significance to the city and its communities are opened to the public," the Open House team said.  

See the list of buildings and register for tours on the Open House Tallinn website.

Editor: Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

