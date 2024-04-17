Riigikogu's 24th Open House Day marks Year of Cultural Diversity

Riigikogu Open House Day 2023.
Riigikogu Open House Day 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
This year's Riigikogu Open House Day on Saturday (April 20) will focus on cultural diversity. The Estonian parliament celebrates its 105th anniversary this year.

The annual event means everyone can visit the Riigikogu for free and take part in activities.

The day will begin with a musical greeting by the Pipe Band of the Defense League Sakala Unit on the balcony. President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) will welcome the guests.

Throughout the day, there will be guided tours of Toompea Castle, where it will be possible to meet members of the Riigikogu and see the rooms of parliamentary groups, and visit the Tall Hermann Tower.

Members of the Riigikogu will hold a debate about integration in the café, a traditional quiz between teams from schools and the Riigikogu will take place in the Conference Hall, and several MPs will give tour guides.

To mark the Year of Cultural Diversity, the Estonian Open Air Museum will set up workshops by Kuie School, and offer a typical inter-war selection of goods from Lau village shop. In the workshops of the Estonian Folk Art and Craft Union, you can make a good luck cross, a whirligig, a straw mobile and weave a heart braid.

The day will close with Good Mood Concert by folk music group EHALE.

The first representative body elected by the people in independent Estonia – the Constituent Assembly – convened in Tallinn on April 23, 1919. The Riigikogu commemorates this event with its annual Open House Day, which this year takes place for the 24th time.

The event takes place between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Entry and all activities are free.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

