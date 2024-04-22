Nearly 6,000 people visit Riigikogu's Open House Day

Riigikogu Open Day 2024.
Riigikogu Open Day 2024. Source: Erik Peinar / Riigikogu Kantselei
More than 6,000 people visited the parliament's 24th Open House Day on Saturday to learn about the work of the politicians and explore the Riigikogu.

The event started at 10 a.m. and queues had formed on Toompea before the doors were opened on Saturday morning.

As well as Estonia, visitors came from foreign countries, like Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Pakistan, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The Riigikogu has celebrated its anniversary every year with the annual open day since 1999.

The event marks the election of Estonia's first representative body, the Constituent Assembly, on April 23, 1919.  

Editor: Helen Wright

