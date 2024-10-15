X!

Gallery: Dozens of Tallinn's best-known buildings welcome visitors for 2024 Open House

News
Open House Tallinn 2024.
Open House Tallinn 2024. Source: Evert Palmets
News

Last weekend saw the sixth edition of Open House Tallinn, with over 4,500 people attending the various tours and events included on the program on the opening day alone. This year one of the main focuses of the tours was on accessibility and inclusion.

In five of the buildings, tours were held in as many as five different languages, and for the first time, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) hosted a special tour for visually impaired visitors .

Open House Tallinn took place last weekend (October 12 and 13), with the doors of more than 40 unique and buildings were opened in the Estonian capital, along with a host of related events.

Open House is a global series of events that began in London in 1992 and is now organized in more than 50 different cities around the world.

The event is organized by the Centre for Estonian Architecture and run by  a combination of volunteers, architectural experts, building managers and residents.

On the opening day of this year's event, more than 4,500 people attended the tours and events included in the program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15.10

Justice chancellor: Competition Authority at fault in Elektrilevi case

15.10

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

15.10

International art exhibition 'Superorganism' to open in Tartu this week

15.10

Gallery: Dozens of Tallinn's best-known buildings welcome visitors for 2024 Open House

15.10

Documentary filmed in Estonia about abducted Ukrainian children premieres in US

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

Temporary traffic changes in place on Tartu's Riia tänav Wednesday evening

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

15.10

Tallinn to open new municipal school

15.10

Research institutions see threat to academic freedom in new bill Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.10

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

14.10

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo