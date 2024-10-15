Gallery: Dozens of Tallinn's best-known buildings welcome visitors for 2024 Open House

Last weekend saw the sixth edition of Open House Tallinn, with over 4,500 people attending the various tours and events included on the program on the opening day alone. This year one of the main focuses of the tours was on accessibility and inclusion.

In five of the buildings, tours were held in as many as five different languages, and for the first time, the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) hosted a special tour for visually impaired visitors .

Open House Tallinn took place last weekend (October 12 and 13), with the doors of more than 40 unique and buildings were opened in the Estonian capital, along with a host of related events.

Open House is a global series of events that began in London in 1992 and is now organized in more than 50 different cities around the world.

The event is organized by the Centre for Estonian Architecture and run by a combination of volunteers, architectural experts, building managers and residents.

On the opening day of this year's event, more than 4,500 people attended the tours and events included in the program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!