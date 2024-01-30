Historical Jaan Poska House in Kadriorg open to public on February 3

Jaan Poska's house – the home of the notable statesman and birthplace of the Treaty of Tartu – will open its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday, February 3 at 11 a.m. In honor of the anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu, admission is free.

Jaan Poska was Estonia's first foreign minister and head of the Estonian delegation during the Tartu peace negotiations. Poska lived in the house in Tallinn's Kadriorg district with his wife and eight children.

Poska pursued Estonia's cause within the walls of the house, hosting his fellow visionaries, all of whom were committed to establishing Estonia's statehood, in 1917 while serving as Governor of the Autonomous Governorate of Estonia. Poska solidified this vision in the Tartu peace negotiations, after which Soviet Russia formally recognized Estonia's independence. This paved the way for international recognition of Estonia as a sovereign state. Jaan Poska's house can therefore be regarded as the birthplace of the Treaty of Tartu. Poska resided there from 1908 until his death in 1920, just one month after the Treaty of Tartu was signed.

At the heart of the salon, where the Estonian intelligentsia often gathered in the Poska home, was Jaan Poska's wife Constance, whose interest in antique furniture is reflected in the house's current decor, which was designed based on surviving photographs of the Poska home.

Some of the original furnishings and details are still present. The Jaan Poska Memorial Room, run by the Jaan Poska Memorial Foundation, showcases photographs and documents related to the Treaty of Tartu and the Poska family, as well as items donated by Poska's descendants.

After falling into disrepair, the Poska house was restored by the City of Tallinn in 2008.

Prior to devoting himself to Estonian statehood, Poska served as Mayor of Tallinn, where he was considered effective and innovative when it came to city management. Since then, the Jaan Poska House has served as a representative building for the Estonian capital.

"The Jaan Poska House hosts guests of the City of Tallinn and holds formal receptions, but it has not been open for casual visits. Therefore, I am particularly pleased to open the doors for the first time to everyone in exploring this beautiful and intriguing building," said the house's hostess, Tiia Juhkam.

On Saturday, February 3, Jaan Poska's House, located at Tallinn's Poska tänav 8, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours (in Estonian language) will be led by the hostess, Tiia Juhkam at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. A video recording of the play "The Saga of Jaan Poska" will be shown at 3 p.m.

