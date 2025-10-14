X!

Gallery: Open House Tallinn attracts over 9,100 visitors

Last weekend, the seventh Open House Tallinn architecture festival took place. More than 490 events were held as part of the festival, attracting over 9,100 people.

Open House Tallinn is an architecture weekend held in the Estonian capital. The main purpose of the event is to create an opportunity for everyone to take an interest in the city's unique architecture and learn more about it.

Over the course of the weekend, a selection of buildings in Tallinn that have a remarkable architectural quality as well as special significance to the city and its communities are opened to the public.

This year's program included tours of buildings with architects, designers, and volunteers taking the role of guides.

The festival's main organizer Alexander Tali said it is important to maintain a high level of interest in architecture and urban space. According to Tali, 200 volunteers helped with the organization of the festival this year.

Among the buildings offering tours in English were the Hundipea district and Paljassaare harbor, the British Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Krulli quarter and NOËP Distillery, and Linnahall.

Plans are already in place for next year's Open House Tallinn festival, which is scheduled for October 9 to 11.

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

