New photography show in Tartu captures last chapter of Toronto Estonian House

News
Photos of the Toronto Estonian House before it was closed and sold.
Photos of the Toronto Estonian House before it was closed and sold. Source: Kerly Ilves
News

In a solo show at Tartu City Library, Kerly Ilves' large-format photos reveal lesser-known corners of the Toronto Estonian House, taken before its closure in 2022.

Ilves' solo exhibition, "Toronto Estonian House: Last Act," opened in early September on the second and third floors of Tartu City Library.

The images capture hidden corners and lesser-seen areas of the famed Toronto Estonian House, first showcased in the building's own windows in 2022 as it prepared for its final act at 958 Broadview Avenue.

Founded in 1952, the Toronto Estonian House served as a major hub for Toronto's diaspora Estonian community from 1960 until its closure in fall 2022.

The building on Broadview hosted countless cultural events and social gatherings in its versatile event spaces, including concerts, weddings and exhibitions, and was home to dozens of choirs, folk dance troupes, scout and guide troops, Estonian schools as well as the Toronto Pensioners' Club, a cafe, store and even a credit union.

Activities in the building fostered lifelong friendships and new families, helped raise new generations and underpinned opportunities to maintain the Estonian language, culture and diaspora community in Canada.

Photos of the Toronto Estonian House before it was closed and sold. Source: Kerly Ilves

Major tenants included Northern Birch Credit Union and its forerunner, the Estonian (Toronto) Credit Union (Toronto Eesti Ühispank), a fully functional Canadian financial institution where banking customers could be served in Estonian, and Heinsoo Insurance Brokers LTD.

From 1976 onward, the insurance office also housed the offices of the Estonian honorary consulate, which Canada allowed to operate de jure until 1991, when diplomatic ties with the newly reindependent Estonia, the consulate and honorary consul Ilmar Heinsoo were restored.

The sale of the Toronto Estonian House was finalized in 2020, as plans moved forward for the building of KESKUS, the International Estonian Center, in downtown Toronto, directly adjacent to the extant Tartu College.

KESKUS is scheduled to open in June 2026.

Kerly Ilves is a Tartu-based photographer specializing in large-format digital photography, events, weddings, portraits and cycling photography. She has also researched the lives of Canadian Estonians.

The exhibition was made possible with support from the Cultural Endowment of Tartu and assistance from Marta Kivik, Tiiu Bradley and Kadri Koitsaar. Admission is free.

"Toronto Estonian House: Last Act" runs at Tartu City Library through Sunday, November 30.

Photos of the Toronto Estonian House before it was closed and sold. Source: Kerly Ilves

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

