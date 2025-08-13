X!

Estonian Open Air Museum to restore 19th-century Swiss-style summer villa

News
The 1870s Swiss villa at the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM) in Tallinn.
The 1870s Swiss villa at the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM) in Tallinn. Source: Estonian Open Air Museum
News

A late 19th-century Swiss-style summer villa will be restored to its original design at the Estonian Open Air Museum and is scheduled to be completed by the 2027 summer season.

Since 1970, the building has been used by the museum as work and storage space.

According to museum communications manager Riine Kallas, the renovation will aim to preserve as many original parts and details of the building as possible, as well as fully restore its former wraparound balcony.

After the renovation, the interiors of the first two floors will be restored authentically to the period and opened to visitors as part of a future Baltic German exhibition.

An old photograph of the 1870s Swiss villa at the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM) in Tallinn. Source: Estonian Open Air Museum

Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM) board member Tanel Veeremaa noted that the building will also continue to house workspaces, but for the first time, the majority of the villa will be open to visitors.

Unlike other buildings relocated to the Open Air Museum from elsewhere in Estonia, the Swiss villa was originally constructed in Rocca al Mare around 1870.

The house is part of the former Rocca al Mare summer manor complex of merchant and Tallinn mayor Arthur Girard de Soucanton (1813–1884), whose other surviving buildings include the Hagermeister House, renovated in 2024, and the Mechmershausen House.

Work on the Swiss villa is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

A render of what the restored 1870s Swiss villa at the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM) in Tallinn will look like. Source: Estonian Open Air Museum

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Liisa Matsar, Aili Vahtla

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:35

Estonian rapper Genka: I could make a living doing this alone

17:21

Ferry serving remote Estonian island breaks down for second time this month

16:57

Poor spring and summer means apple crop this year will not be a bumper one

16:33

Imre Kaas: When politicians know public interests better than the public

16:01

Estonian Open Air Museum to restore 19th-century Swiss-style summer villa

15:44

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for subversive activities Updated

15:24

VAT petition was not part of a strategy to enter politics, says author

14:56

Estonia's national mail carrier buys critical Facebook group

14:50

Eesti Energia says Baltic frequency reserves market opaque, supervision poor

14:36

Hanno Pevkur: Estonian women's volleyball players need more experience abroad

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.08

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

12.08

Perseids meteor shower peak viewing nights arrive

12.08

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

11:39

Estonia detains Polish man for crossing border on inflatable mattress to allegedly join Russia's war

12.08

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

15:44

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for subversive activities Updated

12.08

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

10:28

US court hands Estonian citizens 16-month sentence in US$577 million crypto fraud

12.08

Pop-up restaurants open for 175km Peipsi Food Street festival this weekend

14:56

Estonia's national mail carrier buys critical Facebook group

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo