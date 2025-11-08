Tartu's 17th Gallery Night takes place Friday at Aparaaditehas

Next Friday (November 14), the 17th Tartu Gallery Night is set to take place at Aparaaditehas. Over the course of the evening, there will be the opportunity to see several new exhibitions, look inside artists' studios and much more.

The 17th edition of Gallery Night brings together all the exhibition spaces in Aparaaditehas and the surrounding district, offering fresh art experiences and an exciting program until late at night.

Among the highlights will be Maria Kapajeva's solo show "By Losing Them, I Become a Whole" at the Kogo Gallery,

Combining photography, video, textile art, ceramics, and found objects, "By Losing Them, I Become a Whole" is a case study, a therapeutic process, Kapajeva's tribute to her grandmother, her farewell to her breasts and ovaries and an ode to her new body.

Kapajeva will also give a tour of the exhibition at 7 p.m.

Ukrainian national costumes from the Odesa region, by Olga Rodzik. Source: Press materials

Olga Rodzik's exhibition "Ukrainian National Costumes," which opened on October 22 at the White Green House, will also be on display but in a new location: the Corridoor Gallery.

Rodzik told ERR News her work is "about us — Ukrainians — our culture, identity and the sense of belonging to something greater: our nation."

Curator Viktoria Berezina, who, like Rodzik, is from Kherson in Ukraine, told ERR they "wanted to show that the national costume is not just beautiful embroidery — it is a kind of code that preserves the history of our land, our families, our pain and our victories."

The full program for the 17th edition of Aparaaditehas' Gallery Night can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!