Festive markets, fairs and folk dancing all set for Tartu this December

The festive season well and truly open us. Whether you're looking for handicrafts, locally-made artworks or festive food and drinks, there are plenty of Christmas fairs and markets where you can find them in Tartu this December.

On Saturday, December 6, a small winter-themed mini-festival will take place at Tartu's Aparaaditehas. With unique gifts created by local artists on offer in five different flea markets spread throughout the Aparaaditehas complex, along with workshops and talks, there's plenty for everyone to enjoy.

The flea markets are open for business from midday until 5 p.m.

More information about the Aparaaditehas winter mini-festival, including the full program, is available here.

Also on Saturday, December 6, is the Karlova Christmas Market at Kalevi 13/15/17.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., over 30 designers, artists and craftspeople will offering unique gift ideas, modern handicrafts, art, literature, and more.

More information about the Karlova Christmas Market is available (in Estonian) here.

From Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, over 150 traders will gather at the Tartu Exhibition Center (Messikeskus) on the outskirts of the city to offer delicious treats, handmade products and gift ideas.

There will be fun activities for children, including a min zoo on site. Santa Claus will also be in attendance.

The Christmas Fair pens Om Friday, December 5, from midday to 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A free shuttle bus will take people to the venue from Tartu city center on Vabaduse puiestee near the Raeplats bus stop each hour on the hour. Buses will return from the exhibition center to the city center every hour on the half hour.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

On Saturday, December 13, hundreds of merchants will come to the center of Tartu for the city's annual Kesklinn Christmas Fair.

For those who need new mittens, a basket for carrying wood, toys for their children or even a new set of skis, the market has it all and more. There will also be plenty of jewelry, rugs, felt, woodwork, ceramics, and festive food and drink on sale.

More information about the Tartu Kesklinn Christmas Fair can be found here.

The fair also coincides with the 16th annual Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day, bringing together hundreds of folk dancers and friends of traditional culture for the 16th year to dance together in Town Hall Square (Raekoj Plats.)

This year's event kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Childrens Winter Dance Festival, followed by the adults from 1 p..m.

Also on December 13, and Sunday, December 14, there are even more quality handicrafts and delicious treats on offer at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) Christmas Fair in both the indoor and outdoor areas.

The ERM's Christmas Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

Tartu's Christmas City opened on November 30 in Town Hall Square. More information about all the events taking palce in the city over the festive period can be found here.

