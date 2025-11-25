Tartu Christmas City opens this Sunday as festive season gets underway

Tartu's annual Christmas City in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) officially opens this Sunday as the festive season gets underway.

This year's Christmas City features exhibitions by the Tartu Art Museum, the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, and the TYPA Printing and Paper Art Center. There will also be workshops and live music performances throughout the festive period up until January 4.

As per tradition, the ice rink around the Kissing Students Fountain will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until March 1.

Every Sunday during advent at 6 p.m., a candle will be lit by the Christmas tree, followed by a Christmas concert performed by a well-known Estonian artist. First to perform, on Sunday, November 30, will be Maarja-Liis Ilus and the Fa-Diees Vocal Studio.

On Saturday, December 21, the legendary "Santa Winter Games" are set to return – this year as the "Santa Claus Summit."

Spectators are invited to gather in the city centre from 2.45 p.m. when the procession of Santas will begin from Tartu Kaubamaja and make its way to Town Hall Square. The summit, which is organized by the Estonian Santas' Association, kicks off in Tartu Christmas City at 3 p.m..

Naturally, the real Santa Claus will also be coming to town on several occasions in December as he looks to confirm the names on his naughty and nice list ahead of the big day. Santa will be on hand to chat with all the good children, talk about beautiful thoughts and wishes, and of course, take pictures together.

Children and adults who fear they may be in danger of ending up on the naughty list this year are also invited to meet with Santa at Town Hall Square in a last ditch attempt to persuade him to change his mind.

On the final evening of the Christmas City – January 4 – there will be a special Seto Christmas celebration, featuring traditional Seto leelo singing, music and dancing.

More information about this year's Tartu Christmas City is available here.

The full program of events can be found here.

