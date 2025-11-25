X!

Tartu Christmas City opens this Sunday as festive season gets underway

News
Tartu Christmas Village in 2024.
Tartu Christmas Village in 2024. Source: Peeter Paaver
News

Tartu's annual Christmas City in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) officially opens this Sunday as the festive season gets underway.

This year's Christmas City features exhibitions by the Tartu Art Museum, the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, and the TYPA Printing and Paper Art Center. There will also be workshops and live music performances throughout the festive period up until January 4.

As per tradition, the ice rink around the Kissing Students Fountain will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until March 1.

Every Sunday during advent at 6 p.m., a candle will be lit by the Christmas tree, followed by a Christmas concert performed by a well-known Estonian artist. First to perform, on Sunday, November 30, will be Maarja-Liis Ilus and the Fa-Diees Vocal Studio.

On Saturday, December 21, the legendary "Santa Winter Games" are set to return – this year as the "Santa Claus Summit."

Spectators are invited to gather in the city centre from 2.45 p.m. when the procession of Santas will begin from Tartu Kaubamaja and make its way to Town Hall Square. The summit, which is organized by the Estonian Santas' Association, kicks off in Tartu Christmas City at 3 p.m..

Naturally, the real Santa Claus will also be coming to town on several occasions in December as he looks to confirm the names on his naughty and nice list ahead of the big day. Santa will be on hand to chat with all the good children, talk about beautiful thoughts and wishes, and of course, take pictures together.

Children and adults who fear they may be in danger of ending up on the naughty list this year are also invited to meet with Santa at Town Hall Square in a last ditch attempt to persuade him to change his mind.

On the final evening of the Christmas City – January 4 – there will be a special Seto Christmas celebration, featuring traditional Seto leelo singing, music and dancing.

More information about this year's Tartu Christmas City is available here.

The full program of events can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Tartu Christmas City opens this Sunday as festive season gets underway

19:48

Baltic parliament speakers call on Europe, Ukraine and US to work together for peace

19:34

Lääne-Viru County woman creates retro apartment museum after 'big clean-up'

19:12

First performers announced for 2026 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

18:38

Punk legends Gogol Bordello announce August 2026 Tallinn show

18:00

Estonia providing state-of-the-art prostheses for Ukrainian soldiers

17:20

Marja-Liisa Alop: We have not the luxury to refuse private healthcare

16:53

EU foreign chief: Peace plan must first and foremost set conditions for Russia

16:49

Elenger CEO: European natural gas price fall not to impact Estonian customers for now

16:25

Port of Tallinn's €1.2 million bribe case expires

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

24.11

Which products are Narva residents buying in Russian town Ivangorod?

24.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

10:05

Patrol officer: Responding to calls paints a sad picture of Estonia Updated

24.11

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

24.11

Dining your way through the Tallinn Christmas Market

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

08:45

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

24.11

Minimum wage negotiations to continue with national conciliator

24.11

Reconstruction of Tallinn's Lauteri tänav begins December 3

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo