Tallinn Old Town ice skating rink open for winter season

This Thursday at midday, Tallinn's Old Town skating rink opened for the winter season. The Lasnamäe and Mustamäe rinks have already been open since the end of October and the Nõmme and Pirita rinks since November.

"The Harju tänav skating rink is the most used rink in the city, and we are pleased that the cooperation has been consistent and effective. We are particularly pleased with the serious approach to training students and teachers and promoting physical activity among city residents," said Tarvi Pürn, director of Tallinn Sports Center.

Tallinn's ice rinks offer free skating time for school groups from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Advance registration is required, though skates can be rented on site for a fee if necessary.

Tallinn seniors can skate for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One hour of on the rinks in Tallinn costs €6.90–10.90, with discounted tickets available for children and seniors at €4.70–8.80. Season passes are also available, granting unlimited access to all of the rinks in the Estonian capital. Skates are available for rent on site for €5.

One of Tallinn's largest ice rinks, Pirita Sports Center, has been open since November 22. In addition to the city's skating rinks, the Telliskivi Quarter skating rink in North Tallinn also offers skating opportunities.

The Old Town ice rink will be open until the end of March, with the other Tallinn rinks closing in mid-March.

More information about Tallinn's ice rinks, including opening times and special events is available here.

