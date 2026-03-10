Tallinn plans to bring new cultural activities to Christmas market

Tallinn wants to see new activities at the Christmas market this year, to offer residents and tourists entertainment as well as shopping opportunities, and extend the operating time into the new year.

Unlike previous years, the 2026/2027 Christmas market will not focus only on selling traditional food and mulled wine. New activity kiosks will be placed on Raekoja plats where no commercial activities will take place.

Tallinn Kesklinn District Government has already launched a tender to find an organizer.

Kesklinn District Elder Nikita Groznov said the goal is to offer residents and tourists new activities.

"My vision and dream is that at least one little kiosk would be dedicated to something interesting, some kind of cultural activity. This is a conceptual vision and we are currently working toward it," he said.

Longer opening hours

Extending the operating time into the new year is also under discussion.

Due to the downturn in tourists after Christmas, the previous city government decided to close the market before New Year's Eve. But Groznov says there are now plans to extend it to January 6.

He said the change was made in response to feedback from local residents.

"Local residents who want to enjoy the Christmas market after New Year's approached us saying that the current opening period is too short. In addition, tourists arrive in Tallinn after New Year's. A week may seem insignificant, but based on the feedback, we decided to extend it," he explained.

A cup deposit system is in place at Tallinn's Christmas Market. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Under the terms of the tender, the Christmas market organizer must pay the city at least €55,000 for the use of the area. The exact amount spent on organizing the market will depend on the winning bidder.

"How the Christmas market operator carries this out and with what funds, I do not know, and I should mention that I'm not very involved in that information either. The Christmas market is certainly an expense for the operator, but over the years it has existed, and so far the operators have, in my opinion, managed it solidly," Groznov added.

The new tender has initially been announced for only one year, and the deadline is April 6.

