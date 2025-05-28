X!

Spring viremia virus believed to be behind Pärnu County fish deaths

News
Dead fish in Nasva, Saaremaa.
Dead fish in Nasva, Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

According to hydrobiologist Arvo Tuvikese, the dead fish found in Pärnu County rivers had the spring viremia virus. The virus is not harmful to humans.

Arvo Tuvikese, associate professor of hydrobiology at the Tartu-based University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool), said the reason for the death of the fish in Pärnu County rivers over the weekend was the spring viremia virus, which is common among carp.

There is no cure for the virus but as the water warms, it stops spreading. It is not dangerous to humans.

The Agriculture and Food Board is now taking samples from the fish for laboratory testing to confirm Tuvikese's findings.

"When I dissected the fish brought to me by the Environment Agency yesterday, the symptoms showed one virus and that is spring viremia in carp," said Tuvikene.

The hydrobiologist added that the cool weather experienced this spring has also contributed to the spread of the virus.

"We will have to wait for the weather to get warmer. There is really no cure for this virus at the moment but when it's above 17 degrees Celsius, fish mortality drops. We have very few cases of it here and we haven't had a lot of exposure to it, but around the Caspian Sea, then it's more common," Tuvikene added

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:47

Spring viremia virus believed to be behind Pärnu County fish deaths

19:36

Paavli Culture Factory to celebrate second anniversary with mini festival Updated

19:25

Estonian Refugee Council helpline offers mental health support to Ukrainians

19:03

HeadRead literature festival gets underway in Tallinn

18:36

Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team gives media demo ahead of European champs

18:14

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity Updated

18:00

PPA made over 45,000 queries in license plate camera database over past year

17:35

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

17:15

Estonian archer Robin Jäätma sets another national record

16:01

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

10:55

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

08:48

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

27.05

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

27.05

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo