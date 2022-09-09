Gallery: Fifth annual music and city festival Station Narva gets underway

The opening of Station Narva 2022
The fifth edition of the now annual Station Narva music and city festival began on Thursday, with a "BAZAR" public debate, where locals and guests of the city discussed the topic "Narva – what and who is it?"

Guests were welcomed to the opening event of Station Narva in the city's Kreenholm quarter by chief organizer Helen Sildna, representative of the Narva Festival team and founder of the "Bazar" series of public debates Valeria Lavrova, editor at ERR's Narva studio Mikhail Komashko and chairman of Narva City Council Vladimir Zhavoronkov.

Station Narva continues on Friday September 9m which is the festival's 'Business Day,' hosted by the OBJEKT Creative Center. Focusing on the theme of co-creation, those attending the event will be greeted by Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman, and an opening speech from politician and creative entrepreneur Heidy Purga.

The festival also includes a full music and entertainment program featuring performances from a host of Estonian and international acts. The music program gets underway on Friday, September 9, with the festival ending on Sunday September 11.

You can find out more about Station Narva, including ticket information and this year's full program on the festival website here.  

Editor: Michael Cole

