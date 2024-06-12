Valga Glow to fill former USSR missile base with electronic music

News
Rocket base R-12
Rocket base R-12 Source: Valga Glow
News

Electronic music festival Valga Glow will take place at the decommissioned Soviet missile base R-12 in Valga County for the first time from June 28-30.

The event features a 40-hour long celebration of electronic dance music in the middle of the forest. Forty-one artists will perform on the two stages.

DJ Artur Lääts will curate the techno music stage. "Primarily, the program is a cross-section of what is exciting and interesting in the modern techno-scene, and legendary figures from Estonian technomusic history will perform. It is the crossing of different generations, if you can say that," he said.

Kaido Kirikmäe, who will curate the ambient and more experimental electronic music stage, said there will be performers from Estonia, Latvia, Finland, and England.

"The first-time performance of Valga Glow brings back in its special way the early 90's rave era's spotlight where in one room and atmosphere co-existed and supported each other the club-style underground techno, as well as the behind-the-wall meditating ambient-sound," said Kirikmäe.

The festival organizer Villem Varik added that the purpose of Valga Glow is to create a contemporary, technically powerful, and excellently curated electronic music festival right where it has been missing until now – in South Estonia.

Among others, the performers include Bert on Beats, Hugo Mesi, Jayet Al (UK), Rinneradio characters Aleksi Myllokoski & Tapani Rinne (Finland), Misha Panfilov, Mihkel Maripuu, Artur Lääts, Janek Murd, and Galaktlan.

The festival site is accessible via direct trains from Tallinn, Tartu and Riga. Secure camping and glamping options will be available in addition to other amenities.  

Valga Glow is part of the Tartu 2024 main program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Defense ministry permanent secretary to resign

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

15:23

Janar Holm: Tangible railway needed instead of glossy images and false hope

14:55

Valga Glow to fill former USSR missile base with electronic music

14:25

Choral symposium 'Leading Voices' comes to Estonia in 2025

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo