Valga Glow to fill former USSR missile base with electronic music

Electronic music festival Valga Glow will take place at the decommissioned Soviet missile base R-12 in Valga County for the first time from June 28-30.

The event features a 40-hour long celebration of electronic dance music in the middle of the forest. Forty-one artists will perform on the two stages.

DJ Artur Lääts will curate the techno music stage. "Primarily, the program is a cross-section of what is exciting and interesting in the modern techno-scene, and legendary figures from Estonian technomusic history will perform. It is the crossing of different generations, if you can say that," he said.

Kaido Kirikmäe, who will curate the ambient and more experimental electronic music stage, said there will be performers from Estonia, Latvia, Finland, and England.

"The first-time performance of Valga Glow brings back in its special way the early 90's rave era's spotlight where in one room and atmosphere co-existed and supported each other the club-style underground techno, as well as the behind-the-wall meditating ambient-sound," said Kirikmäe.

The festival organizer Villem Varik added that the purpose of Valga Glow is to create a contemporary, technically powerful, and excellently curated electronic music festival right where it has been missing until now – in South Estonia.

Among others, the performers include Bert on Beats, Hugo Mesi, Jayet Al (UK), Rinneradio characters Aleksi Myllokoski & Tapani Rinne (Finland), Misha Panfilov, Mihkel Maripuu, Artur Lääts, Janek Murd, and Galaktlan.

The festival site is accessible via direct trains from Tallinn, Tartu and Riga. Secure camping and glamping options will be available in addition to other amenities.

Valga Glow is part of the Tartu 2024 main program.

--

